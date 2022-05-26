Swap Out Your Lumpy Pillows for This $20 Set That'll Make You Feel Like You're 'Sleeping on a Cloud'

The Sofore bed pillows come in a set of two and feel like "sleeping on a cloud." They aren't just soft though, sleepers have found plenty of other reasons to replace their old pillows with this set thanks to its level of support. The pillows strike a balance between firm and soft — you'll sink in gently, but have plenty of support for your head and neck at the same time. People who sleep on their sides and backs love using them, too.