Joe Manganiello is going in for the kiss!

Sofia Vergara and her husband shared a romantic moment on the beach while vacationing together in her native Colombia. In the nighttime snap, shared on her Instagram, the Modern Family star smiles up at Manganiello, whom she married in 2015, while he appears to be leaning in for a smooch.

The actress captioned her romantic photo with “#casachipichipi,” a hashtag she appears to have created for her vacation home in the South American country. Chipi chipi is a name for a small clam found in the area.

Sofia Vergara Instagram

Vergara’s Modern Family costar, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and his husband, Justin Mikita, also joined the couple on their getaway. Ferguson and Mikita used the trip to celebrate their fifth wedding anniversary.

“Thank you @joemanganiello & @sofiavergara for bringing us to your beautiful #casachipichipi. You made our anniversary so special. Love you both!” Ferguson captioned an Instagram post.

The group has been taking part in a slew of enviable vacation activities including stand-up paddle boarding in the Caribbean Sea, going for a speedboat ride, lounging on hammocks, sipping cocktails and of course napping.

The couple frequently visit — and invite friends to — their gorgeous beachfront home, which is accessible via sea plane. Vergara made the trip in early June with a group of girlfriends and with her husband and family in May.