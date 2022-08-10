Amazon Shoppers Bought This Luxurious Pillow After Discovering It at Disney World Hotels — and It's on Sale

While hotel pillows can be totally hit or miss, if you've ever stayed at an upscale hotel or resort and slept so well you wished you never had to leave, you might be able to bring that comfort to your own home.

The Sobel Westex Hotel Sobella Side Sleeper Pillow not only feels like resort luxury, but it's actually used in them — according to both the brand and Amazon shoppers — and right now it's 20 percent off when you apply a coupon at Amazon. So if you'd rather go on your next trip and miss the luxurious pillow you have at home — rather than the other way around — it's time for an upgrade, and this option is a safe bet.

Constructed as a medium-firm pillow, this particular style is designed with side sleepers in mind. If you sleep on your side and can't find a pillow that's supportive enough to keep you from waking up with a sore neck, it might just be that you haven't found the right combination of thickness and firmness yet. And for many side sleepers, this pillow is the solution.

The ultra-soft material is hypoallergenic and maintains its shape even after nights of use (no more deflated pillows just a month in!). Plus, it's machine washable, so there's no added work for you. The brand recommends that you avoid washing the pillow too often, and they suggest including a tennis ball in the dryer (on low heat) when drying to maintain its shape. Plus, the pillow comes in both queen and king-size options, both of which are 20 percent off now.

Tons of Amazon reviewers are thrilled with this pillow that leaves them with "no more neck ache," and their feedback is more than convincing. One said, it "will cradle your head like a dream," and also added, "I had the best sleep ever at a Disney World resort recently. So wonderful, in fact, that I wrote them a letter inquiring about the pillows they used on my bed. Well...this is it! I bought two for me and will be buying more for my family!"

Another five-star reviewer raved about the pillows after trying them on a vacation, saying, "This pillow enveloped my head when it hit the bed, and I was blissfully unconscious." A third reviewer added, "We are so completely satisfied with these pillows."

Try this customer-loved pillow for yourself while the Sobel Westex Hotel Sobella Side Sleeper Pillow is still 20 percent off at Amazon.

