Shoppers Say These Reusable Wool Dryer Balls Save Them Time and Money — and They're Just Under $2 Each
Between using air conditioning sparingly, lowering refrigerator temperature, and turning off unneeded lights, there are a whole host of ways to bring down your electric bill. But one appliance that's often overlooked when it comes to saving energy is the dryer. As it turns out, preventing lint buildup (which can slow down drying time) with a dryer vent cleaning kit can help save some serious cash. For another way to reduce spending and wrinkles in their laundry, thousands of Amazon shoppers recommend these wool dryer balls.
A cost-effective alternative to dryer sheets and fabric softeners, the six-pack of SnugPad Wool Dryer Balls is currently on sale for $8.45 at Amazon — that comes out to just $1.40 each. The dryer balls, which are made with 100 percent New Zealand wool, separate laundry in the dryer. This helps hot air circulate better, and as a result, reduces drying time.
The dryer balls are reusable for up to four years, according to the brand. So if you normally use dryer sheets, you can also save money by opting for the dryer balls instead. And since you won't have to toss them out after each load, the reusable wool balls are better for the environment than dryer sheets. And while they're more eco-friendly than dryer sheets, the dryer balls deliver the same benefits of minimizing your laundry's lint and wrinkles.
The dryer balls have picked up more than 18,500 five-star ratings on Amazon, and customers say that they cut drying time in half. Reviewers also share that they love adding their favorite essential oils to the balls to give their laundry a fresh scent.
"These wool dryer balls are the absolute best!" one reviewer wrote. "[Drying] time really is reduced, and so is the amount of lint left behind on the dryer's lint screen. Also, I now use half the amount of fabric softener in my wash loads because these wool dryer balls are amazing at softening each load and eliminating static in the dryer. I can't say enough positive [things] about these! In fact, I liked them so much that I bought a second set for our summer home."
To help save time and money while doing laundry, head to Amazon and pick up a set of SnugPad Wool Dryer Balls while they're marked down.
