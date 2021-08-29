Even Pillow Snobs Think These Are the 'Best Pillows Ever' — but You Only Have 24 Hours to Get Them on Sale

Believe it or not, the body pillow version has even more praise from more than 10,600 people. Made with the same shredded memory foam and bamboo covering, the hefty pillow (it weighs just over seven pounds) is "by far the best body pillow" that shoppers have owned. From helping pregnant women sleep through the night (one mom-to-be called it "nothing short of a miracle") to giving hot sleepers in Florida a "nice, cool, and refreshing" sleep every night, it's no wonder that this Snuggle-Pedic pillow is one of the best-selling body pillows on Amazon.