Even Pillow Snobs Think These Are the 'Best Pillows Ever' — but You Only Have 24 Hours to Get Them on Sale
If you've gone through your fair share of pillows only to find yourself continually dissatisfied, you're not alone. Pillows are arguably one of the hardest bedding essentials to shop for, depending on your personal preferences; some are too soft, some are too firm, and some are just not supportive enough. However, Amazon shoppers have seemingly found the "best pillows ever" from under-the-radar brand Snuggle-Pedic — and they happen to be on sale for the next 24 hours.
Not only does Snuggle-Pedic have a batch of memory foam pillow offerings on Amazon, including a body pillow, adjustable varieties, and gel-infused options, but they all have hundreds if not thousands of rave reviews from shoppers. Seriously, all of its pillows have a following, and they're so good that even self-proclaimed ″pillow snobs″ say that they have it all — they're soft, supportive, cooling, and most importantly, "extremely comfortable."
Here are four Snuggle-Pedic pillows you can get on sale today, starting at $15:
- Snuggle-Pedic Kids Memory Foam Pillow, $14.99 (orig. $22.99)
- Snuggle-Pedic Original Pillow with Bamboo Cover, $22.99–$29.99 (orig. $34.99–$44.99)
- Snuggle-Pedic Full Body Pillow, $44.99 (orig. $59.99)
- Snuggle-Pedic Gel-Infused Memory Foam Pillow, King, $44.99–$54.99 (orig. $64.99–$79.99)
One of its most popular pillows is the original memory foam pillow, which has over 7,000 five-star ratings. It comes in three sizes that are all on sale (standard, queen, and king), is filled with shredded memory foam, and comes equipped with a moisture-absorbing and cooling bamboo cover. More than 800 reviewers who experience some sort of pain, like neck pain, back aches, and even fibromyalgia, have left a positive review of the Snuggle-Pedic pillows.
"I can't recommend this pillow enough," one shopper wrote. "It's very well made with high quality materials and the exterior is extremely soft on my skin. The pillow is the best pillow I've ever owned and has given me the best sleep of my life since I broke my neck twice… To be able to get sleep, and a GOOD night's sleep at that, means a lot to me. To me, I would pay double what this pillow cost."
Buy It! Snuggle-Pedic Original Pillow with Bamboo Cover, $22.99–$29.99 (orig. $34.99–$44.99); amazon.com
Believe it or not, the body pillow version has even more praise from more than 10,600 people. Made with the same shredded memory foam and bamboo covering, the hefty pillow (it weighs just over seven pounds) is "by far the best body pillow" that shoppers have owned. From helping pregnant women sleep through the night (one mom-to-be called it "nothing short of a miracle") to giving hot sleepers in Florida a "nice, cool, and refreshing" sleep every night, it's no wonder that this Snuggle-Pedic pillow is one of the best-selling body pillows on Amazon.
Buy It! Snuggle-Pedic Full Body Pillow, $44.99 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com
We'd be surprised if you're not adding all of these to your cart right now. Snag your favorite Snuggle-Pedic pillow before this major sale ends at 11:59 pm PT/2:59 am ET.
