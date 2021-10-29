Shoppers Have Found 'Utter Bliss' with This Shredded Memory Foam Pillow That's 54% Off Right Now
Side sleepers and people with neck and shoulder pain know all too well the importance of a supportive and comfortable pillow. If you often wake up with a pinch in your neck, headaches, or muscle soreness in your shoulder, it may be time to rethink your pillow setup. Luckily, we found a supportive and soft shredded memory foam pillow over 7,100 Amazon shoppers love — and it's on sale for only $28 with a coupon.
The Snuggle-Pedic Shredded Memory Foam Pillow is firm yet soft and is fully adjustable, as it comes with additional memory foam filling, allowing shoppers to add and remove filling to meet their needs. It has a cooling bamboo cover and the shredded filling provides more airflow than solid memory foam, so you won't have to worry about overheating through the night.
The pillow is designed to support your neck and back in all sleeping positions, whether you sleep on your side, stomach, or back without losing its shape over time. If it gets dirty or just needs a little refresh, the pillow is machine-washable and dryable for simple upkeep. Shoppers can grab the standard, queen, or king sizes starting at $28 right now.
Buy It! Snuggle-Pedic Shredded Memory Foam Pillow, $27.49–$32.49 (orig. $59.99–$69.99); amazon.com
Several shoppers said their physical therapists recommended this pillow because of its adjustable and supportive filling. One shopper raved that it was "utter bliss" for both them and their spouse, even though they each have different sleeping patterns.
"This pillow literally solved my neck pain issues," a reviewer, who said they suffer ″from a lot of neck pain″ since they work long hours looking down at a laptop, wrote. "My current pillow is a feather-down,which is super soft but lacks any kind of support. So the first night I tried this pillow, I noticed a huge difference in how my head was positioned, it was so high compared to my down pillow. After my first night of using this pillow, my neck pain is gone!"
Another shopper explained, "This pillow is a DREAM, no pun intended! The company provides you with some extra fluff so that you can get the comfort level to your liking, however, I felt that the way it came was perfect. For me, it was the right amount of soft and cozy, but not so much so that my head sunk to the bottom. Something I particularly love about this pillow is that it stays cool, so you're not constantly trying to find the cool area of the pillow."
A deal this good won't last long, so head to Amazon to shop the shredded memory foam pillow reviewers love for $28 with a clickable coupon applied at checkout.
