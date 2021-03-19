Nurses Say This ‘Magical’ Memory Foam Pillow Helps Them Wake Up Without Aches and Pains

At the end of a long day, there's no satisfaction like letting your head finally sink into a nice, plush pillow. That's why it's so frustrating that — as evidenced by Goldilocks — finding your ideal cushion can require a good amount of trial and error. If you've been on the hunt for a while, though, there's a chance that Snuggle-Pedic's Memory Foam Pillow might just be what you've been looking for.
Filled with shredded memory foam for a supportive, yet plush fill and outfitted with a cooling bamboo cover that prevents the pillow from overheating, it has over 5,400 five-star reviews — several of which come from nurses who rely on it to get some much-needed rest after their long shifts.
"I have some chronic upper back pain extending into my neck, along with some chronic sinusitis. I have major trouble falling asleep and then if I do fall asleep I wake up frequently from discomfort," wrote one reviewer who first ordered the pillow while on a travel nurse assignment. "I laid down on it and had the best sleep I have had in a while. I slept the whole day without waking up multiple times… This pillow is so amazing that I'm convinced it is made of unicorn magic because I never thought I would find a pillow I love, till now."
Buy It! Snuggle-Pedic Memory Foam Pillow, $37.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com
Another shopper was equally amazed by its comfort: "I am a night nurse and returning to my bed after 13 hours of work is like diving into an angel food cake dream of softness, yet [its] support for my neck and back [is] like no other bed or pillow I've ever had."
Both side and back-sleepers say that the Snuggle-Pedic pillow is comfortable and supportive, and those who deal with insomnia have found that it makes it easier for them to fall asleep quickly. Best of all, it helps people wake up feeling "refreshed."
Now, the Snuggle-Pedic Memory Foam Pillow is on sale for $38, thanks to a limited-time coupon combined with a 20 percent off sale — its lowest price in the past month. If you're still searching for your dream pillow, now's the time to try this one out.