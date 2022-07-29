This 'Magnificent' Body Pillow That 'Stays Cool' All Night Is a Great Deal on Amazon Right Now
Come summer, a pillow with cooling properties is almost a must — after all, who loves a hot pillow on their face all night? And it's especially necessary for body pillow people, because the bigger the pillow, the more heat it holds.
This Snuggle-Pedic Full Body Pillow is made from supportive memory foam and "stays cool," per customers. It's also the best-seller in its category and a great deal on Amazon right now at 37 percent off (once you apply the on-page coupon).
The ultra-breathable cover allows for continuous air flow, helping you feel cool and cozy through the night even in the heat of summer. And the use of shredded memory foam in this 4.5 foot-long body pillow means it naturally conforms to your body and sleeping position for maximum comfort. Even as you adjust and rotate through the night, it'll reshape to fit you comfortably.
Buy It! Snuggle-Pedic Full Body Pillow, $55.99 with coupon (orig. $89.99); amazon.com
With Greenguard Gold Certification and development by professional chiropractors, this pillow follows through on comfort and quality. Plus, many shoppers will like that it's USA-made and created by a small business. And to keep everything easy, the pillow is fully machine-washable.
Long-time body pillow users will attest to the support they provide to any part of your body, whether you need a little extra cushioning on the back, legs, or hips. They're great for pregnant people, those with chronic pain or injuries that affect sleep, or anyone who likes something to cozy up to while they sleep.
Over 4,500 five-star reviewers are loving this cushy and cooling body pillow, with one saying it's "worth every penny, maybe even more."
Another raved about this "incredible" pillow, saying their fibromyalgia and autoimmune disease cause lots of pain while sleeping, but "laying, leaning or sleeping with this Snuggle-Pedic pillow is magnificent."
And someone else let us in on a secret use: "Did you get dumped at the start of the pandemic and have you missed human companionship for 18 long months? If so, this is the pillow for you. It's like having a human body in your bed, except it will never devastate you emotionally."
Sold? Get your own Snuggle-Pedic Body Pillow while it's on sale for just $56 on Amazon.
