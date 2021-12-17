Amazon's Best-Selling Body Pillow Is on Sale Today Only, and It's the Lowest Price It's Ever Been
Many people struggle with being too uncomfortable to sleep. Whether it's because your mattress, pillows, or sheets could use an update, or thanks to body aches and pains, not getting enough shut eye can lead to a whole host of mental and physical issues.
If this sounds like you, or if you're pregnant, a side sleeper, or someone with back or shoulder pain in need of a bit more support (so, basically, everyone), over 11,700 five-star ratings on Amazon point to a solution in the Snuggle-Pedic Body Pillow. This body pillow is stuffed with shredded memory foam that conforms to your body. It's soft and pliable but also substantial enough (it weighs seven pounds) to provide support for your back, neck, and shoulders while you sleep. Typically, this pillow costs nearly $70 at Amazon, but the site made it a Deal of the Day and cut the price down by 54 percent for today only — making it the lowest price it's ever been.
The Snuggle-Pedic pillow was developed with the help of a chiropractor, according to the brand, and was designed with hot sleepers in mind. The outer shell material is a breathable fabric that keeps the pillow cool all through the night as you sleep, and it even earned the approval of a shopper in Florida who said it gives them a "nice, cool, and refreshing sleep every night."
Another shopper who describes themselves as living with "tender muscles…fibromyalgia and autoimmune disease, both of which cause massive, wide-spread, constant pain" loved this pillow so much that they titled their review "Most incredible body pillow ever." They added that they would recommend the body pillow to all of their family and friends, too.
"If you are looking for one incredible body pillow to blow your socks off, look no further," they wrote. "I cannot say enough great things about this pillow…In just one use, it gave me great support, stability, and comfort — something I did not have with my previous body pillow." They added that their body feels better all day long, and they credit it to the support the pillow gives while sleeping.
Give yourself the gift of a better night's sleep this holiday season, and order the Snuggle-Pedic Body Pillow today while it's still on sale at the lowest price it's ever been on Amazon.