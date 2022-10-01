The Best Pillow We Tested Is Cooling and Designed for All Sleepers — and It's Up to 66% Off at Amazon

Finding a comfortable pillow sounds easier than it is. There are so factors to consider — fillings, coverings, your sleeping position — that it can feel overwhelming to figure out where to even begin. But luckily, we're making pillow shopping easy for you today.

Right now, PEOPLE Tested's best overall pillow has the steepest discount we've ever seen. The Snuggle-Pedic Adjustable Cooling Pillow is up to a whopping 66 percent off at Amazon, bringing the pillow down to its lowest price in the last five years.

The pillow is wonderfully lightweight, stuffed with a memory foam filling that balances firmness and support and holds its shape throughout the night and over time. Hot sleepers will appreciate that it's outfitted with a cooling bamboo cover that allows air to more readily travel through the pillow, helping to keep you cool and sweat-free while you sleep. And no matter how you sleep, you'll find support with these pillows, since they're designed to keep your head and neck elevated at a comfortable position.

Our team of testers fell in love with this pillow, noting how it "feels incredibly luxe" and "provides great support without sacrificing softness," and it's "remarkably good at keeping you cool," too. Read: You don't have to flip over the pillow to find the cool side. "It felt so refreshing and cool against my scalp, even through my hair," one noted.

Users can adjust the pillow to their liking, adding or removing the shredded memory foam filling depending on their primary sleeping position. The brand recommends removing a quarter of the filling for back sleepers and a third for stomach sleepers, while side sleepers should use the pillow as it comes.

In the lab, testers noted that adding and removing memory foam is an easy process, though it can sometimes get a little messy. Plus, after you switch positions, some said that it takes a moment for the pillow to mold back to the shape of your neck and head. But many emphasized over and over again that it's a great option for hot sleepers and those with neck pain.

Choose from three sizes — standard, queen, and king. Each purchase comes with one pillow. The queen size has the biggest discount, but it's low in stock as of this writing. However, shoppers can also score the standard size for an unheard-of63 percent off, bringing the price down to just $20 a pillow.

Head to Amazon to snag the PEOPLE Tested-favorite Snuggle-Pedic Adjustable Cooling Pillow while it's up to 66 percent off.

