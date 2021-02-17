Snow Rakes for Roofs and Gutters Are Selling Out Quickly — but These 3 Are Still in Stock

Along with heavy snowfall comes weight that can be burdensome on everything from shackles to ceilings. When it comes to this, a roof rake or broom can make all of the difference. They work exactly how they sound, reaching far-out spots to scrape away snow and ice. Most are big enough that you don't have to pull out a ladder to get the job done. You can also use them on gutters, windowsills, and so much more. Commuters, think about how much time this could save you: You'll be able to clean up the top of your car with a few swipes of a snow rake.