This Best-Selling Snow Blower Saves Amazon Shoppers ‘Hours of Shoveling Snow,’ and It's 44% Off

Many of us who live in cold weather climates just received our first major snow storm of the season. While the winter wonderland probably looks beautiful from inside your home, it can be a pain to deal with all that snow when you need to venture outside. That’s why thousands of Amazon shoppers have purchased the best-selling Snow Joe Electric Single Stage Snow Thrower, which is currently 44 percent off at Amazon.

Designed to clear snow off of mid- to large-sized driveways and walkways, this machine has a 15-amp motor that can move up to 720 pounds of snow per minute. It requires no gas, oil, or tune-ups, and it has a built-in halogen light, so you can use it day or night. The snow blower also comes with a clean-out tool, so you can easily empty the chute and prevent snow build-up.

Buy It! Snow Joe Electric Single Stage Snow Thrower, $139 (orig. $249.99); amazon.com

“This was about the easiest thing I've bought in a while to put together,” one reviewer said. “Basically you just need to unfold its handle, take the packaging off, and connect one rod with one screw. It is lightweight and easy to use and will be a huge help to us this winter.”

Another shopper shared: “I have a huge deck with several different heights. The snowblower is easy to pick up to the next level. It really blows the snow a long way! This is truly the best purchase I have made. It has saved me hours of shoveling snow!”

If you already have your snow-clearing process down pat, there’s still time to purchase the snow thrower as a gift. It will arrive just in time for Christmas Eve and make a super thoughtful and practical gift. Shop the Snow Joe Electric Single Stage Snow Thrower for $139 before the price goes back up.