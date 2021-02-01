Amazon Sales for This Back Strain-Reducing Snow Shovel Went Up Nearly 700% in the Past 24 Hours

East Coasters are currently in the middle of snowstorm Orlena, and the lyrics, "Since there's no place to go, let it snow, let it snow, let it snow" have never felt quite so accurate. The storm is predicted to deliver up to 2 inches of snow per hour depending on your location, and while staying indoors under a heated blanket sounds preferable, you may need to brave the elements. If you must head out the door, be sure you're prepared with the Amazon-favorite Snow Joe Shovelution shovel.