Beck Bennett recently gave fans a look inside his home in a sketch for Saturday Night Live, and the result was downright hilarious.

The comedian, 35, who has been social distancing with his wife, actress Jessy Hodges, decided to open up their home for a sketch called “Architectural Digest Tour,” which parodies the magazine's Open Door video series, in which celebrities show off their extravagant homes.

The video begins with Bennett — who joined the SNL cast in 2013 — opening his red front door and saying “Hi AD, I’m Beck Bennett and this is my home, come on inside."

But it’s quickly evident that this will not be like any other AD tour, as the camera pans to a pile of junk in the corner of the front hallway, and Bennett says, “Uh, you don’t need to — you don’t need to get that, that’s just some boxes.”

Instead of a spotless, uber-staged interior like one would normally see in an Open Door video, the comedian brings the camera through a home that is clearly being lived in — with shots of socks on the floor, used pans on the stove, phone chargers sprouting from the walls, and an unmade bed.

“This is my home, this is like, the main room,” Beckett tells viewers, jokingly showing off a candle on the table, and the front window, which has a little piece of tape on it for a reason Beckett cannot explain.

Over in the dining area, he points out “a calendar that we were using to keep track of how many days went by” while social distancing, which has now been overtaken by all the pieces from a puzzle he and his wife attempted to do.

“This is kind of like, a pile,” he then says, the camera panning to a section of the fireplace with a mish-mash of different items, from books to bandanas and bowls. “I don’t know if you guys have this, we just don’t know what to do with a lot of this stuff,” he deadpans.

On a side table, he points out one of the couple’s “cool, fancy Jenga that we got in Thailand,” which he says is one of their favorite places. “I think Jenga is maybe a big part of the culture there,” he jokes. “Or maybe not actually, I don’t know.”

After playing an off-the-cuff song on his keyboard, he then shows off “my neighbor’s blue car” out the window, followed by shots of used floss in the bathroom, a finished toilet paper roll in the garbage can, and a water and food bowl for the dog.

“This is sort of an organic thing,” he then says, pointing out a crack in the paint on the walls. “The house is over 100 years old, and we’ll kind of just get cracks in the walls sometimes.” He then goes on to show more than 10 additional cracks throughout the house — including one they spackled over but never painted — along with a water stain on the ceiling and a tape stain on the wood floor.

The video concludes with Bennett back at the front door, smiling and saying, “Well AD, that was my home, thanks so much for coming!” He then shuts the door and quickly reopens it, asking, “Hey, was that good? What are the other homes like?”

The sketch was cut for time from the latest episode of SNL at Home, but was uploaded to YouTube last week and has since garnered nearly 1.2 million views.

Architectural Digest also hilariously played along by commenting on the video from their official YouTube account, writing, "Thanks for having us! Again, we really loved your candle."

Due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, SNL has aired two episodes in the past two months, both of which took place remotely.

The first remote episode took place on April 11 with Tom Hanks as host, while Coldplay’s Chris Martin featured as the musical guest. The second episode, which aired on April 25, included a cold opening of Brad Pitt portraying Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, and a performance by Miley Cyrus.

Both remote episodes maintained integral parts of the series, including Weekend Update, a cold open sketch and original content from SNL cast members.

In addition to Bennett, the series' current cast includes Cecily Strong, Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Chris Redd, Kenan Thompson and Melissa Villaseñor as full-time cast members. Chloe Fineman, Ego Nwodim and Bowen Yang are featured players.

Saturday Night Live normally airs Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.