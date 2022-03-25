The Home Town stars are giving six more small communities a much-needed boost with major makeovers meant to jumpstart a whole-town overhaul

Get a Sneak Peek of Ben and Erin Napier's New HGTV Show, Home Town Kickstart Presented by PEOPLE

Ben and Erin Napier are spreading their Home Town magic across the country with help from their fellow HGTV stars — and PEOPLE!

In the new series Home Town Kickstart Presented by PEOPLE (premiering April 24), the married designer and woodworker are taking all that they've learned from revitalizing their native Laurel, Mississippi over the years, as well as the small community of Wetumpka, Alabama, which they gave a major overhaul on last year's Home Town Takeover, and applying it to six more American towns in need of a boost.

We're "shining a spotlight on incredible small towns across the country," Ben says in the exclusive first look, above.

But they're not doing it alone!

The Napiers will be sending teams of two or three HGTV experts to each of the communities that will get the Kickstart treatment.

As seen in the sneak peek above, Extreme Home Makeover alum and current Rock the Block host Ty Pennington and Help! I Wrecked My House star Jasmine Roth will head to Buffalo, Wyoming.

Meanwhile, sisters Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis of Unsellable Houses will tackle the town of Winslow, Arizona; Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent of The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project will go to Cornwall, New York; Windy City Rehab's Alison Victoria and Home Inspector Joe's Joe Maza will take on LaGrange, Kentucky; Brian and Mike Kleinschmidt of 100 Day Dream Home will be dispatched to Thomaston, Georgia; and Page Turner of Fix My Flip and Carmine Sabatella and Mike Pyle from Inside Out will all head to Minden, Louisiana.

A couple of PEOPLE staffers also get in on the action: PEOPLE in 10 host Andrea Boehlke appears alongside Pennington and Roth in Buffalo, and Style and Beauty Director Andrea Lavinthal joins the Cornwall episode to help refresh a local boutique.

In the clip, Pennington and Roth meet the locals in Buffalo, Wyoming, a tiny town in need of a serious reboot.

The pair visit a down-on-it's-luck movie theater — the only one in the county! — that they'll completely reimagine to hopefully turn it into a bustling business once again. "To save this town, we need to make it a destination," says Roth. Adds Pennington, "You guys took it on, so so will we!"

The pair will also make over one home belonging to a local resident who is a making a difference in the community, and do a project on a public space that everyone in Buffalo can enjoy.

The goal is for those three big changes to "kickstart a revitalization," says Ben.

The Napiers opened up about what inspired them to do this show last November.

"Erin and I have renovated more than 80 homes in Laurel for Home Town and we've seen how these improvements change a community for the better," Ben said in a press release. "Now, with help from HGTV, we're going to continue what we started and help more small towns across the country."

Home Town Kickstart Presented by PEOPLE will premiere Sunday, April 24, at 8 p.m. on HGTV.