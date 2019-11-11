These Adorable Avocado and Sushi Lights Are the Desk Accessories You Never Knew You Needed

Image zoom

There are a few things in life so adorable that they still make me squeal with joy. But, like puppies in photoshoots and babies in avocado costumes, these Smoko lamps definitely have a spot on the list.

Exclusively available at Walmart, Smoko’s five ambient lights come in such cute designs that anyone’s inner four-year-old would approve. The different lamp options mimic a mini avocado, a piece of toast, a Shiba dog, a shrimp sushi roll, and a tuna sushi roll. If you’re an avocado enthusiast who orders an avo-toast at every brunch, you can get the Eva Avocado light with the Butta Toast light to satisfy your cravings; and for those who want sushi every day, the Ami Shrimp sushi and Haru Tuna sushi roll lights even come in adorable bento box-like packaging. Dog lovers, there’s something for you too: The Kuma Shiba Inu light even wears a red neckerchief and looks just like a real Shiba pup.

These deskside lamps would serve as charming additions to any room, not to mention, they’re the perfect affordable (but still thoughtful) holiday gift for the Kawaii-lover in your life. I, for one, want to buy them all — and based on customer reviews, it’s clear that I’m not the only one. One shopper, who purchased the toast light, wrote, “It makes me feel happy just by looking at it,” while an owner of the ami shrimp model said they “plan on getting this item for all my sushi loving friends who need a little light in their lives.” Another shopper said of the Shiba lamp: “Love this little guy! He brightens up (pun intended) my day. So cute, perfect for any desk and could also be used as a nightlight for kids.”

Frankly, it’s hard to choose just one design, so Walmart is helping out by offering bundle deals where shoppers can mix and match their favorites. You can get three lights of your choice for just $43.86, or all five for $72.35. Whichever you pick, you’ll surely feel warm and fuzzy every time you look over at the lovable little characters keeping you company at your desk or bedside table.

Image zoom Walmart

Buy It! Smoko Kuma Shiba Inu Ambient Light (Walmart Exclusive), $14.99 (orig. $16); walmart.com

Image zoom Walmart

Buy It! Smoko Eva Avocado Ambient Light (Walmart Exclusive), $14.99 (orig. $16); walmart.com

Image zoom Walmart

Buy It! Smoko Ami Shrimp Sushi Ambient Light (Walmart Exclusive), $14.99 (orig. $16); walmart.com

Image zoom Walmart

Buy It! Smoko Butta Toast Ambient Light (Walmart Exclusive), $14.99 (orig. $16); walmart.com

Image zoom Walmart

Buy It! Smoko Haru Tuna Ambient Light (Walmart Exclusive), $14.99 (orig. $16); walmart.com