Shoppers Are Upgrading Their Bathrooms with This 'Unbelievably Soft' Bathmat That's Now on Sale Starting at $10

Someone, somewhere, once said that a great bathroom is only as good as the bath mats you have in it. Okay fine, no one said that, but they should have. No one likes having a wet bathroom floor hours after taking a shower. This is why Amazon shoppers are currently obsessing over the Smiry Luxury Chenille Bath Mat that is available in 11 colors, all of which are on sale right now, with prices starting at $10.

Made from soft, premium, thick microfiber with deep chenille fabric piles, the bathroom rug takes water absorption to the next level while keeping softness a priority. "I really like the thickness of the material, its absorbency, and how soft it is to step on with bare feet," one shopper said. Perfect for primary, guest, or vacation bathrooms, the mat features a PVC non-skid rubber backing that keeps it in place, as long as you make sure the floor below it is dry.

Buy It! Smiry Luxury Chenille Bath Rug in Black, $9.49 with coupon (orig. $11.99); amazon.com

"This is unbelievably soft, absorbent, and slip-proof! And it's a nice looking bath mat," another shopper shared. "It won't move once you put it down. It absorbs immediately."

With seven sizes to choose from in an array of colors, there are plenty of ways to customize the mat to meet your specifications. Plus, they're machine washable and reviewers have attested that the rugs do wash up well and keep their rich color. Tip: If you want your mat to last as long as possible, just make sure to machine wash it separately on cold and tumble dry it on low speed, according to the manufacturer.

If you are looking for a bath mat that actually does its job of keeping your floor dry from the sink, bath, or shower, look no further than the Smiry Luxury Bath Mat. Keep scrolling to shop more colors while they're up to 61 percent off.

