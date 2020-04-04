The Kardashians Love This Kitchen Appliance Brand — and It’s Seriously Discounted at Nordstrom
They were Kris Jenner’s go-to Christmas gift last year
The Kardashians are known for their love of high-end fashion and expensive jewelry. So when we found out that instead of gifting her daughters clothing or accessories last Christmas, matriarch Kris Jenner gave her famous family a set of kitchen appliances, we took notice.
Of course, they weren’t just any old appliances, they were from Italian houseware brand Smeg’s collaboration with Dolce & Gabbana — but it was still surprising nonetheless. Pieces from this collection normally cost upwards of $600, but right now, many of them are marked down thanks to Nordstrom’s Spring Sale.
And it’s not just the designer collab that’s on sale either. Tons of Smeg’s signature retro-inspired appliances are discounted, including this two-slice steel toaster that’s marked down to $128 and this adorable electric kettle that’s on sale for just $120.
To help you browse the sale, we rounded up 8 of our favorite discounted Smeg pieces available at Nordstrom now. Whether you’re looking for a new toaster, an electric kettle, or a coffeemaker, there’s an appliance on this list for just about everyone. Keep reading to shop them all!
Buy It! Smeg ‘50s Retro Style Two-Slice Toaster, $127.46 (orig. $169.95); nordstrom.com
Buy It! Smeg ‘50s Retro Style Electric Kettle, $119.96–$127.46 (orig. $159.96–$169.95); nordstrom.com
Buy It! Smeg ‘50s Retro Style 10-Cup Drip Coffeemaker, $149.99 ($199.95); nordstrom.com
Buy It! Smeg ‘50s Retro Style Citrus Juicer, $143.96 (orig. $179.95); nordstrom.com
Buy It! Smeg ‘50s Retro Style Blender, $194.96 (orig. $259.95); nordstrom.com
Buy It! Smeg x Dolce & Gabbana Sicily Is My Love Two-Slice Toaster, $487.50 (orig. $650); nordstrom.com
Buy It! Smeg x Dolce & Gabbana Sicily Is My Love Electric Kettle, $520 (orig. $650); nordstrom.com
Buy It! Smeg x Dolce & Gabbana Sicily Is My Love Citrus Juicer, $487.50 (orig. $650); nordstrom.com