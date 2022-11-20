Amazon Shoppers Say This Powerful Air Purifier 'Eliminates' Smells and Smoke — and It's 40% Off

If you've noticed that the air you're breathing feels a little stuffy, it's about time you invested in an air purifier. These handy devices are the key to getting rid of pesky allergens, and if you know where to look, they won't cost you an arm and a leg. Right now, in fact, the Smartmi HEPA Air Purifier is a whopping 40 percent off at Amazon — the lowest price we've ever seen! — thanks to an on-site coupon.

The air purifier's HEPA filter works to catch allergens and particles as small as 0.01 millimeters, effectively making the air you breathe free of impurities like pet dander, pollen, and smoke. It works best in spaces up to 320 square feet, like bedrooms, kitchens, and living areas, and you'll notice a difference in the first 10-20 minutes after turning it on.

The air purifier can be controlled via voice assistant, such as Homekit, Alexa, and Google Assistant, and you can also set schedules and modes through the Smartmi app. It's designed with a handy carrying strap, so it's easy to move from room to room. Plus, it's wonderfully quiet, so it won't bother you when you're working or watching TV.

Tons of Amazon shoppers rave about this air purifier, with many noting that their air quality "has improved a lot" because it "eliminates" smells and smoke. One user said, "I have noticed significant improvement in terms of the smell of air inside our house," while another enthused, "I have used it almost daily since buying it."

Another five-star reviewer called it a "great little air purifier." They explained: "I have bad allergies recently, so I was looking for a better air purifier. And this one does the job." They added that they are no longer "sneezing all night" or battling an "itchy nose [or] throat." Plus, they appreciated that "it is light enough to move around and very quiet."

