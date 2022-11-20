Lifestyle Home Amazon Shoppers Say This Powerful Air Purifier 'Eliminates' Smells and Smoke — and It's 40% Off “I have bad allergies recently, so I was looking for a better air purifier. And this one does the job” By Amy Schulman Amy Schulman Website Amy Schulman has been a news and deals writer, strategist, and expert in the home and kitchen space with a focus on data and trends since 2019 at Dotdash Meredith. She has been writing and editing professionally for more than five years. Now at PEOPLE, Amy covers all the most enticing home and kitchen deals from Amazon, showcasing the likes of robot vacuums, nonstick skillets, cozy bed sheets, discounted furniture, and more. Previously, Amy was a food editor and journalist where she she crafted restaurant guides, interviewed local chefs and experts for reported features, reviewed restaurants, and sourced, reviewed, and tested the best products in the kitchen and home space. You can find her work in various publications like InStyle, Food & Wine, Real Simple, Travel & Leisure, and more. Amy is an excellent editor and strong storyteller, using her passions to dictate what she writes about. People Editorial Guidelines Published on November 20, 2022 04:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon If you've noticed that the air you're breathing feels a little stuffy, it's about time you invested in an air purifier. These handy devices are the key to getting rid of pesky allergens, and if you know where to look, they won't cost you an arm and a leg. Right now, in fact, the Smartmi HEPA Air Purifier is a whopping 40 percent off at Amazon — the lowest price we've ever seen! — thanks to an on-site coupon. The air purifier's HEPA filter works to catch allergens and particles as small as 0.01 millimeters, effectively making the air you breathe free of impurities like pet dander, pollen, and smoke. It works best in spaces up to 320 square feet, like bedrooms, kitchens, and living areas, and you'll notice a difference in the first 10-20 minutes after turning it on. The air purifier can be controlled via voice assistant, such as Homekit, Alexa, and Google Assistant, and you can also set schedules and modes through the Smartmi app. It's designed with a handy carrying strap, so it's easy to move from room to room. Plus, it's wonderfully quiet, so it won't bother you when you're working or watching TV. Amazon Buy It! Smartmi HEPA Air Purifier, $107.99 with coupon (orig. $176.99); amazon.com Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. Tons of Amazon shoppers rave about this air purifier, with many noting that their air quality "has improved a lot" because it "eliminates" smells and smoke. One user said, "I have noticed significant improvement in terms of the smell of air inside our house," while another enthused, "I have used it almost daily since buying it." Another five-star reviewer called it a "great little air purifier." They explained: "I have bad allergies recently, so I was looking for a better air purifier. And this one does the job." They added that they are no longer "sneezing all night" or battling an "itchy nose [or] throat." Plus, they appreciated that "it is light enough to move around and very quiet." Head to Amazon to get the Smartmi HEPA Air Purifier while it's 40 percent off. Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping This Best-Selling Throw Blanket Has Fleece on One Side and Faux Fur on the Other — and It's on Sale at Amazon 15 On-Sale Gifts Amazon Shoppers Are Adding to Their Carts Ahead of Black Friday — Starting at $8 Amazon's Holiday Gift Guide Has Tons of Under-$10 Stocking Stuffer Ideas — These Are the 25 Best Finds