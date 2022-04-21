Score Extra Savings on This Sleek and 'Silent' Air Purifier That Eases Allergies and Eliminates Odors
When it comes to cleaning homes, you usually have the floors covered — just pull out your go-to vacuum and you're golden. But how often do you think about cleaning the air?
Well, it might be time to invest in an air purifier and you can easily filter the air in your home with this "incredible" portable device that's currently on sale at Amazon.
The Smartmi Air Purifier 1 uses a built-in laser sensor to detect particles such as pollutants, smoke, dust, and pet dander. Then, the H13 HEPA filter absorbs the impurities right out of your space, and filters 99 percent of pollutants out, allowing you to take in a crisp "breath of fresh air," according to one happy customer.
The device is compact, so it's easy to move from room to room, and it can easily clean the air in a space up to 320 square feet in size, such as a living room or bedroom, in about 10 to 20 minutes. Just rest the machine on the floor or use the handle to place it on various countertops or tables around the house.
Buy It! Smartmi Air Purifier 1, $152.99 with coupon (orig. $179.99); amazon.com
Plus, you can sync the air purifier with Apple HomeKit, Google Play, and Alexa, which allows you to control custom settings like timers or speed levels. When it's time to change the filter, the handy machine will actually let you know on the LED display or the compatible app.
Amazon shoppers say it really works, too, especially for those with pets. "I have noticed [a] significant improvement in terms of the smell of air inside our house," wrote a five-star reviewer, who has multiple cats and dogs, and said the device is so "silent," they "can keep it running at all times."
Another shopper praised how the air purifier has helped ease their allergies so much that they "bought two" devices. "This one does the job. No more sneezing all night and itchy nose/throat," they shared, highlighting how it's also "very quiet."
With allergy season picking up, now's a great time to snag an air purifier, as this one currently has a 15 percent off coupon. If you're looking for something to cover more ground, though, the brand recently launched the Smartmi Air Purifier 2.
The new model does all of the same tasks as the original, but it's equipped with a pre-filter and an activated charcoal carbon filter, along with the H13 HEPA filter. It's able to refresh the air three times per hour in a space up to 484 square feet, ideal for larger rooms.
Buy It! Smartmi Air Purifier 2, $194.99 with coupon and code PEOPLEAP2 (orig. $259.99); amazon.com
Right now, this air purifier has a 10 percent off coupon on Amazon, and we have an exclusive code for another discount that can be applied to your order. Just enter the promo code PEOPLEAP2 at checkout for an additional $39 off. So with the two coupons, the total price goes down to $195 from the initial $260.
Our promo code is valid until April 24, so you'll want to act fast. No matter which model you choose, get ready for some smooth, clean breathing all summer long.
