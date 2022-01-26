This Compact Humidifier Is 'Great for Sinus Issues,' According to Amazon Shoppers — and It's Only $19

"I love this little humidifier!" a five-star reviewer shared. "We've gone through a few different humidifiers in my son's room, but they either give off too much light or the motor hums too loud for him to sleep comfortably. This one doesn't have any annoying humming noises, the water tank doesn't make random gulping sounds, and the red 'night light' only glows on the top… so it's not lighting up the entire room, which we love. I am definitely going to purchase more to use in my bedroom and at work!"