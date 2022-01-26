This Compact Humidifier Is 'Great for Sinus Issues,' According to Amazon Shoppers — and It's Only $19
If you've noticed that your throat is feeling dry after waking up in the morning or you're suffering from allergies, it's likely you could benefit from a humidifier. After all, the winter months bring dry weather, and a humidifier is an easy fix to bring moisture back into the air.
Thousands of Amazon shoppers recommend the SmartDevil Small Humidifier, and right now it's under $20. To use the device, simply fill the canister with water, choose from two spray modes (continuous spray and intermittent spray), and power it on; the humidifier will automatically start pumping out cooling mist into the air. Despite its small size, it can hold up to 500 milliliters of water at a time and can operate for up to 18 hours.
The whisper-quiet humidifier is even designed with a night light function that can be turned on or off depending on your preferences. It also boasts several safety features, like if the water level is lower than the water level probe, the device will automatically shut off. Plus, shoppers can choose from a handful of colors, including blue and pink.
Over 3,000 Amazon shoppers have given the humidifier a five-star rating, noting that it's "great for sinus issues" and "soothing." One shopper even said, "I use this every night and ever since I started using it, I haven't been waking up with dry lips or a dry nose."
"I love this little humidifier!" a five-star reviewer shared. "We've gone through a few different humidifiers in my son's room, but they either give off too much light or the motor hums too loud for him to sleep comfortably. This one doesn't have any annoying humming noises, the water tank doesn't make random gulping sounds, and the red 'night light' only glows on the top… so it's not lighting up the entire room, which we love. I am definitely going to purchase more to use in my bedroom and at work!"
"This is exactly what I wanted: quiet, easy to use, and automatically shuts off when water is done," another user said. "My nose feels so much better after one week of use; it's awesome for dry winter heat."
