The Amount of Space This Over-the-Door Pantry Organizer Saves Is 'Priceless,' and It's on Sale

Save space in your kitchen, closet, bathroom, and more

By
Mia Huelsbeck
Mia Huelsbeck
Mia Huelsbeck

Mia Huelsbeck is a writer who covers fashion, lifestyle, entertainment, and commerce content. After receiving her A Levels in English Language & Literature, Art History, and Theater Studies, she began her career in marketing while living abroad in London, working with thought leaders worldwide to create articles discussing important health and business topics. Since then, she has continued to hone her craft, writing content around technology, television, marketing, law, and shopping.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 3, 2023 10:00 AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Smart Design Over The Door Organizer for Storage
Photo: Amazon

We love a good home organization hack — especially when it comes in the form of an affordable Amazon find.

Our latest discovery is the Smart Design Store Over the Door Organizer, which is on sale at Amazon right now. It's a space-saving organizer that creates additional storage in pantries, closets, bathrooms, and more with six tiers of adjustable basket shelving.

The over-the-door organizer weighs just 4 pounds and can be extended up to 63.2 inches to maximize storage space. It's made from a solid steel frame that stabilizes itself, so your stored items won't fall off when opening and closing the door, and it comes in white, black, and blue.

It takes just 10 minutes to put together without the need for drilling or hammering, making it perfect for renters. It can be wall-mounted, however, and comes with the hardware to do so. One reviewer wrote, "I installed it by myself while entertaining my one-year-old. Easy to put together with easy-to-understand directions."

Smart Design Over The Door Organizer for Storage
Amazon

Buy It! Smart Design Store Over the Door Organizer, $39.99 (orig. $51.99); amazon.com

The organizer has nearly 12,000 perfect ratings, and Amazon shoppers have been praising it for more than just the easy assembly. A reviewer who gave the product five stars shared, "I have a lot of spices and baking items, which took up an entire cabinet and were difficult to see. Not with this! Everything is organized, easy to find, and saved me a cabinet for other items." They added that it's "easy to assemble," and "durable," too.

A final shopper claimed: "This [rack] has saved my sanity by holding all my spices, flavorings, oils, and non-refrigerated condiments. I have it loaded and it has proven to be priceless to me."

In the name of spring cleaning, it's time to get your space back. Make sure to take advantage of the sale and grab one of these Smart Design Store Over the Door Organizers while they're just $40.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Madison Prewett Troutt Shares What She’s ‘Obsessed’ with This Spring
'The Bachelor's' Madison Prewett Troutt Shares What She's 'Obsessed' with This Spring
Yankee Candle MidSummer's Night Scented
This Top-Rated Yankee Candle Truly Smells Like a 'Warm Summer Night' — and It's on Sale for Only $15
iRobot Roomba i3 EVO
More Than 3,000 Amazon Shoppers Bought This Roomba That 'Attacks Dirt' with 'Ferocity' Last Month
Related Articles
Avaspot Double Sliding Cabinet Organizer Drawer
This Cabinet Organizer That 'Solved a Clutter Issue' Is Just $26 at Amazon
mDesign Plastic Free-Standing Stackable 3 Bottle Storage Tout
These Stackable Bottle Storage Racks That Help 'Cluttered Cabinets' Are on Sale for as Little as $20 at Amazon
What PEOPLE Readers Are Buying
What Are PEOPLE Readers Buying Right Now? These 9 Amazon Products That Declutter and Organize Their Lives
Baleine storage bags tout
These 'Very Functional' Storage Bags Are a Spring Cleaning Must-Have — and They're Just $6 Apiece
Best Shoe Organizers
We Found the Best Shoe Organizers of 2023 for Every Collection
4 of the top small desk options
The 10 Best Small Desks for Tight Spaces
marie kondo
Marie Kondo, Nate Berkus and More Experts Reveal Their Secret Hacks for a Hyper-Organized Home
Commerce Photo Composite
These Dressers from Amazon Look Pricey — but They're All Under $150 Right Now
Home Goods on Amazon
These 15 Kitchen and Home Essentials Are Trending Big Time on Amazon
Commerce Photo Composite
These 11 Nightstands Look Super Expensive, but They're Actually Under $100 on Amazon
Sean and Catherine Lowe Closet Refresh
Sean and Catherine Giudici Lowe's Professional Organizer Shares the Details of Their Pantry Refresh
Simple Houseware Vacuum Storage Space Saver for Bedding
These Storage Bags with 10,000 Perfect Ratings Are a 'Life-Changing Purchase,' According to Amazon Shoppers
Hoarders oraganizer
A Hoarders Organizer's Room-by-Room Guide to Getting (and Staying) Clean in Quarantine