The Amount of Space This Over-the-Door Pantry Organizer Saves Is 'Priceless,' and It's on Sale

We love a good home organization hack — especially when it comes in the form of an affordable Amazon find.

Our latest discovery is the Smart Design Store Over the Door Organizer, which is on sale at Amazon right now. It's a space-saving organizer that creates additional storage in pantries, closets, bathrooms, and more with six tiers of adjustable basket shelving.

The over-the-door organizer weighs just 4 pounds and can be extended up to 63.2 inches to maximize storage space. It's made from a solid steel frame that stabilizes itself, so your stored items won't fall off when opening and closing the door, and it comes in white, black, and blue.

It takes just 10 minutes to put together without the need for drilling or hammering, making it perfect for renters. It can be wall-mounted, however, and comes with the hardware to do so. One reviewer wrote, "I installed it by myself while entertaining my one-year-old. Easy to put together with easy-to-understand directions."

Amazon

Buy It! Smart Design Store Over the Door Organizer, $39.99 (orig. $51.99); amazon.com

The organizer has nearly 12,000 perfect ratings, and Amazon shoppers have been praising it for more than just the easy assembly. A reviewer who gave the product five stars shared, "I have a lot of spices and baking items, which took up an entire cabinet and were difficult to see. Not with this! Everything is organized, easy to find, and saved me a cabinet for other items." They added that it's "easy to assemble," and "durable," too.

A final shopper claimed: "This [rack] has saved my sanity by holding all my spices, flavorings, oils, and non-refrigerated condiments. I have it loaded and it has proven to be priceless to me."

In the name of spring cleaning, it's time to get your space back. Make sure to take advantage of the sale and grab one of these Smart Design Store Over the Door Organizers while they're just $40.

