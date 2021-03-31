Amazon Shoppers Say This $20 Lint Roller Doesn't Leave a Single Strand of Pet Hair Behind

"This thing is INCREDIBLY simple and effective. Each sheet alternates between the color green or white, so it is really, really easy to peel off the sheets. My girlfriend and I moved into an apartment with a carpet full of cat and human hair. I bought a 9.5-horsepower Shop Vac to clean it up — still tons of hair. I had the apartment complex manager bring in their professional carpet cleaners — still tons of cat and human hair left. Next I found this roller. I used the entire roll and there is NOT A SINGLE CAT OR HUMAN HAIR LEFT IN THE CARPET. This thing rocks."