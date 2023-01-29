6 Small Rugs for Every Room in Your Home — Including One for Your Dog

All are on sale at Amazon for as little as $12

Casey Clark
Casey Clark

Published on January 29, 2023

amazon small rug roundup tout
Photo: Amazon, People / Reese Herrington

Sometimes it can be hard to pinpoint exactly what's missing from your home to give it that warm and inviting feel. Maybe it's a lamp or some artwork, or perhaps it's a rug.

Yes, a small rug can make a big difference when it comes to sprucing up a space, whether that's the living room, kitchen, laundry room, or hallway. And over at Amazon, there are tons of smaller-sized rugs on sale right now for up 53 percent off.

To help you find your ideal rug, we've rounded up six smaller rugs you'll want to add to your cart, with prices starting at $12.

6 Smaller Rugs For Every Room in Your Home at Amazon

If you're tired of having bland-looking hallways, then you'll want to consider Maples Rugs Vivian Medallion Runner Rug, which is currently $16. Made from fade- and stain-resistant, durable polyester pile, the runner offers a blue and white geometric pattern that can instantly spruce up what was once an empty walkway. It also has a non-skid rubber backing that keeps it in place so there's less chance for unwanted movement. Plus, it's machine washable, so it's easy to keep clean.

And with more than 8,000 perfect ratings, it's safe to say that shoppers can't get enough of the 2-by-6 runner. One five-star reviewer shared, "We have this rug in our entryway and it has not been washed yet, because it isn't showing any dirt! It's soft underfoot and is holding up beautifully."

Maples Rugs Vivian Medallion Runner Rug Non Slip Hallway Entry Carpet
Amazon

Buy It! Maples Rugs Vivian Medallion Runner Rug, $16.05 (orig. $18.88); amazon.com

Looking for a small rug for the laundry room? You'll want to opt for the Ottomanson Machine Washable Laundry Room Rug, which has racked up a whopping 68,200 perfect ratings from shoppers. Available in 23 colors including blue, gray, beige, and red, this rug is perfect for such a high-traffic area, as its synthetic fibers won't collect unwanted dirt and debris. Plus, it's stain-resistant and water-resistant making it easy to upkeep, too. And shoppers have noted that it's "sturdy," "great quality," and "just the right size" to fit in front of their washers and dryers.

Machine Washable Text Design Laundry Room Rug Non-Slip Rubberback
Amazon

Buy It! Ottomanson Machine Washable Laundry Room Rug, $12.04 (orig. $18.51); amazon.com

If your stairs look a bit plain and could use something to prevent any falls, check out the Rugshop Distressed Bohemian Non-Slip Stair Treads that are currently 34 percent off. Made from nylon, the stair treads come with 13 non-slip pieces to put on a standard flight of stairs to prevent unwanted wear and tear, while seamlessly blending into any home decor thanks to their neutral cream color. And reviewers have praised that they don't just have a "pretty design," but indeed are "sturdy," and don't slide when walked on.

Rugshop Distressed Bohemian Non-Slip Stair Treads
Amazon

Buy It! Rugshop Distressed Bohemian Non-Slip Stair Treads, $33.14 (orig. $49.90); amazon.com

There's even a rug-like option for your dog on sale. The Pet Training Collection Rug from Ottomanson is made from synthetic plastic and is a non-slip rubber pad that acts as a spot for your dog to step onto when they come into the house after a walk.

One five-star reviewer shared that it "[works] great as a dog splash tray under their water bowl," as their dog tends to splash "everywhere." Even your dog can have a nice spot that doesn't mess with the overall decor of your home.

A small rug can really leave a mark in any room. Keep scrolling to see more on-sale options below.

Indoor/Outdoor Hose-Wash Solid Design Non-Slip Rubber
Amazon

Buy It! Ottomanson Pet Training Collection Rug, $14.84 (orig. $17.91); amazon.com

Maples Rugs Blooming Damask Kitchen Rugs
Amazon

Buy It! Maples Rugs Blooming Damask Kitchen Rugs, $14.38 (orig. $26.99); amazon.com

Ottomanson Siesta Kitchen Collection Non-Slip Rubberback Wine Design
Amazon

Buy It! Ottomanson Siesta Kitchen Runner Rug, $11.80 (orig. $24.99); amazon.com

