Small Space? These Solutions on Amazon Will Make Any Room Feel Larger

These upholstered dining room chairs are handsomely crafted with a faux leather bucket seat and tubular metal base. The chairs measure at 19.25 inches in width, 19 inches in depth, and 31.25 inches in height, small enough to be slipped underneath a table when not in use.

Buy It! Signature Design by Ashley Mid Century Set of 2 Centiar Dining Bucket Chair, $108.62; amazon.com