Small Space? These Solutions on Amazon Will Make Any Room Feel Larger

When it comes to living in a small space, outfitting rooms (or room, singular) can prove to be quite difficult. How can you fit a sectional couch and a queen-size bed and all your matching loungewear sets in one postage stamp-sized box? If you're simply out of ideas or need some inspiration, Amazon has a secret section devoted to a slew of small space solutions that's guaranteed to change the way your home looks and operates.
Whether you've just moved into a studio apartment or have been trying to maximize space for years, you'll be able to find something useful in this collection that boasts compact-living hacks. Some are simple fixes — like hammering in a mounted organizer for keys and face masks — while others are bigger, like inserting a bed frame with rolling storage drawers.
Keep scrolling to check out some of the best solutions and hacks for the entryway, living room, kitchen, dining room, and bedroom that are sure to make any small space feel so much larger.
Station this rustic, farmhouse-inspired bench in the entryway or mudroom. The slatted bottom shelf is ideal for organizing shoes, while the lift-top bench compartment can house everything from hats and gloves to blankets and other personal belongings. Plus, it can actually serve as a sitting bench.
Buy It! Walker Edison Julian Rustic Farmhouse Lift Top Entry Bench with Bottom Rack, $159.77 (orig. $337.99); amazon.com
Install this bamboo coat rack and shelf to any hallway or entryway for extra organization and storage. The five hooks allow for hanging keys, leashes, hats, scarves, coats, face masks, and more, and the ledge can be used to hold art or photos.
Buy It! Ollieroo Bamboo Wall Mounted Shelf, $32.99; amazon.com
Don’t have a closet? No problem. This three-in-one multi-organizer is designed to be used as a clothes hanger, shoe bench, and coat rack. Five hooks are available to hang coats, jackets, and hats, while the metal shoe rack can hold a large assortment of shoes. The bench can even be used to sit on while you lace up your shoes.
Buy It! 3-in-1 Industrial Entryway Storage Organizer, $94.99; amazon.com
Bring a bit of elegance to the hallway with this metal mirror and shelf. The hand-crafted and hand-painted shelf provides plenty of space to hold everything from plants and keys to face masks.
Buy It! Stratton Home Decor Mason Metal Mirror with Shelf, $53.05 (orig. $108.99); amazon.com
This solid pine entryway bench and organizer boasts a ton of hidden storage space. Two open shelves can store books and boxes, while the slatted door can be opened for even more space. Plus, it’s slim enough so that it doesn’t jut out too far.
Buy It! Walker Edison Mid Century Modern Wood Entryway and Organizer, $183.86; amazon.com
This neutral storage basket boasts macrame tassels and two handles, making it easy to carry in between rooms. Stuff it with workout supplies, blankets, or magazines. It’s stylish enough to be left out for all to see — even if it’s packed with laundry.
Buy It! Rope Woven Storage Basket, $29.99; amazon.com
Are you constantly losing your keys? Keep everything in one place with this wall mounted storage basket. The organizer includes two baskets to hold mail and magazines, and five hooks for keys, face masks, and umbrellas. If you don’t want it out in the open, it can also be mounted along the inside of a cabinet.
Buy It! mDesign Wall Mount Metal Woven Mail Organizer and Storage Basket, $19.99; amazon.com
For slim spaces beside the couch, opt for the tall foldable tray table. Place cups and plants on this decorative metal end table. Plus, the top is easily removable should you want to place the tray on top of a coffee table.
Buy It! Kate and Laurel Celia Round Metal Foldable Tray, $59.99 (orig. $96.99); amazon.com
This elegant mid-century modern accent chair won’t take up much space in the living room. Thin sheets of veneer have been sculpted to create a fluid look, and the plywood seat is comfortable to rest upon.
Buy It! Modway Fathom Mid-Century Modern Molded Plywood Lounge Accent Chair, $169.12; amazon.com
Station this modern woodle table next to the couch or an accent chair. The table is only 16 inches long — so it won’t cramp the room — and it comes with a drawer and leather hammock that provides extra storage for toys, books, and magazines.
Buy It! Nathan James Harper Wood Side Table with Drawer, $61.20 (orig. $69.99); amazon.com
Don’t have room for a sectional couch, but still want something cozy? This sofa which also doubles as a futon is bound to do the trick. The ribbed tufted back provides support and comfort while the stylish linen upholstery is easy to clean. If you’re entertaining overnight guests, push the back down for a 70.5-inch long bed.
Buy It! Novogratz Brittany Sofa, $294.32-$305.49 (orig. $424.99); amazon.com
Don’t have room for a desk and a coffee table? There’s no need to compromise with this lift-top coffee table that also functions as a desk. The table includes an extending top that lifts up to provide a raised work surface and can even be used as a table to eat on. Plus the large hidden compartment beneath the tabletop can be used to store items like remotes, books, and headphones.
Buy It! WLIVE Wood Lift Top Coffee Table with Hidden Storage Compartment, $155.99; amazon.com
This floating, four-tiered bookcase is a huge space-saver. The industrial-inspired bookcase is mounted on the wall without taking up floor space and can hold up to 55 pounds of weight per shelf.
Buy It! Nathan James Theo 4-Shelf Bookcase, $159.94; amazon.com
Transform your walls into art with these white floating shelves. Each floating shelf includes wall hooks with built-in levels that makes installation a breeze, and once they’re hanging they can hold up to 20 pounds per shelf.
Buy It! Fytz Design White Floating Shelves, $29.95 (orig. $44.95); amazon.com
Place this modern lamp on top of a desk or side table. The bottom is only seven inches so it won’t crowd a table, and it boasts an on/off switch at the base so you won’t have to search in the dark for the button.
Buy It! Hartford Desk/Table Lamp, $31.79 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com
Lacking counter space but need to stay organized? Try this metal kitchen organizer, which neatly organizes knives, cutting boards, cookies sheets, dishes, pans, and more. The storage block has a small footprint, measuring in at six inches long and 8.5 inches tall, and thus takes up minimal counter space.
Buy It! GeLive Metal Kitchen Storage Organizer, $21.99; amazon.com
Prop this caddy by the sink to hold all sponges and scrub brushes in one organized setting. A drainage hole at the bottom means water won’t collect, and when it does get dirty it can be popped into the dishwasher.
Buy It! Scarlettwares Ceramic Sponge Holder, $24.99; amazon.com
If your cabinets are filled, add this two-tiered sliding basket to the counter or place it in the pantry to gain more space. The sturdy metal construction keeps everything in place and is the ideal size to be filled with spices and condiments.
Buy It! SimpleHouseware 2 Tier Sliding Cabinet Basket Organizer Drawer, $24.87 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com
Take advantage of these hooks, which can be hung underneath cabinets for extra storage. Simply slide the rack over a cabinet or pantry shelf to hang mugs and kitchen tools.
Buy It! EigPluy 2-Piece Under Cabinet Storage Hooks, $11.99 (orig. $12.99); amazon.com
Double storage space on countertops, in cabinets, or in the pantry with these stackable shelf organizers. The natural bamboo provides a sturdy place to rest spices, plates, condiments, and dry goods.
Buy It! SONGMICS Cabinet Shelf Organizers, Set of 2, $19.99; amazon.com
Conveniently store coffee beans, cereal, tea, and other dry goods in these clear glass jars. The sealing ring keeps food fresh, plus they look stylish sitting out on the counter.
Buy It! AUYE Coffee Storage Jar, $19.99; amazon.com
If a huge table simply won’t fit in your home, this five-piece wooden dining set is designed with small spaces in mind. The stools fit underneath the table when they’re not in use, and the table is just under three feet in width and depth.
Buy It! Queen Anne Casa 5-Piece Space-Saving Dining Set, $199.99; amazon.com
These upholstered dining room chairs are handsomely crafted with a faux leather bucket seat and tubular metal base. The chairs measure at 19.25 inches in width, 19 inches in depth, and 31.25 inches in height, small enough to be slipped underneath a table when not in use.
Buy It! Signature Design by Ashley Mid Century Set of 2 Centiar Dining Bucket Chair, $108.62; amazon.com
Looking to have guests over, but don’t have the space to house a plethora of chairs? Opt for these slim bar stools that can be stacked when not in use and tucked away into a closet.
Buy It! Yaheetech Plastic Bar Stools, $47.21 with coupon (orig. $49.69); amazon.com
Toss out those boring standing lights and make a statement over the dining room table with these hanging pendants. The cord can be adjusted depending on the height of the ceiling and is easy to install, even from a sloped or vaulted ceiling.
Buy It! Hanging Pendant Lighting, $36.09; amazon.com
Entertaining guests in a small space can be uncomplicated thanks to these chairs that can be stationed indoors or outdoors. When they’re not being used, just stack the chairs together and stash them away.
Buy It! Novogratz Felix Stacking 4-Pack Charcoal Dining Chairs, $151.99 (orig. $189.99); amazon.com
Owning a big table may seem impossible in a small space, but if it can be folded up it’s entirely probable. This 42-inch round table can be turned into a narrow table thanks to two sides that can be folded down to save space.
Buy It! COLIBROX 42-inch Round Drop-Leaf Table, $208.45 (orig. $259.97); amazon.com
Extra closet space doesn’t have to be hard to come by anymore with this metal garment rack. The convenient rack maximizes space to hang items and store accessories, plus shoes can be placed on the sturdy base.
Buy It! IRIS Metal Garment Rack with Shelves, $93.99; amazon.com
Prop this wire laundry basket in the back of the closet or in the bathroom. It’s stylish enough so that it can be left out in the open and large enough to fit a few loads of laundry. It’s complete with collapsable wooden handles to easily carry it around the house.
Buy It! Yamazaki Home Laundry Basket with Wooden Handles, $50 (orig. $55); amazon.com
Rather than tossing extraneous items into corners, keep things organized in these linen storage bins. The foldable and collapsible boxes won’t take up space when they’re not being used, and when you need them for storage, they’re the perfect size to fit clothes, bedding, toys, books, and gadgets.
Buy It! HOONEX Linen Foldable Storage Bins with Lid, $29.98; amazon.com
This chest features eight removable drawers. The slim and vertical design allows it to be propped in a closet, or it can be placed out in the open. Plus, the wood top provides a hard surface to place lamps, books, decor, glasses, and more.
Buy It! mDesign Vertical Dresser Storage Tower, $89.99; amazon.com
One easy way to maximize space in the bedroom is to invest in a bed that offers storage drawers. This platform bed does just that, complete with two drawers that roll out for hidden storage.
Buy It! REALROOMS Alden Platform Bed with Storage Drawers, $349.98; amazon.com
Tight on closet space? Try these stainless steel clothing hangers that are designed to hold multiple pants, shirts, and even towels. Bonus: The sturdy hangers protect clothing from getting creased.
Buy It! DOIOWN S-Type Stainless Steel Clothes Hangers, $17.89; amazon.com
This slim closet organizer functions as both a rack and a dresser and has been designed to fit into narrow spaces. The garment rack can accommodate hanging clothes and is built with four spacious shelves to keep hats, bags, sweaters, and shoes neatly stored.
Buy It! mDesign Modular Closet Organizer, $64.95; amazon.com
