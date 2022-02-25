28 Clever Amazon Finds for Small-Space Living — Starting at $15
When it comes to living in a small space (shout out to my first New York City apartment), finding furniture that's stylish and functional can be quite the daunting task. Pieces not only need to look good, but they need to fit — bonus points if they serve more than one purpose at a time. If your aching feet have had enough of trekking to every furniture store Google swore was "nearby," it's time to let Amazon do most of the work for you.
Recently, Amazon curated a collection of exactly what you may be looking for — small space solutions. These pieces of furniture are designed to fit nicely in tight spaces without making rooms feel crowded or over-stuffed. Instead, the designs combine function and style to provide what most people living in tighter quarters don't think they can have, like a place to eat that's not the couch. And, plenty of these pieces are on sale.
The CozyCasa Farmhouse Dining Table is that exact piece of furniture. Measuring up at just under four feet long, this table — which comes in either an oval or rectangular shape — can be paired with a set of chairs or a bench that fits snugly underneath it. The table has real beachwood legs, a steel frame for stability, and an easy-to-clean Melamine-coated top. The legs have plastic pegs attached to the bottoms to avoid pulling rugs or scratching wooden floors, and the top is waterproof, so it will withstand the occasional spill during meals. In a smaller space, this table can easily double as a work-from-home desk, too.
Check out all 28 of our picks, below.
Best Small Space Solutions for the Entire Home
Living Room
- Yaheetech Industrial End Tables with Storage, Set of 2, $66.49 with coupon (orig. $79.99)
- Bona Velvet Storage Ottoman and Foot Rest, $54.99
- Signature Design by Ashley Jarreau Sleeper Sofa with Chaise, $534.99 (orig. $668.99)
- Harmati Lift Top Coffee Table with Storage, $149.99 (orig. $179.99)
- HomePop Faux Leather Square Storage Ottoman, $151.99
Bedroom
- Copree Bamboo Garment Rack, $65.99 (orig. $98.99)
- Jeria 4-Pack Underbed Storage Bags, $24.99
- Little Seeds Valentina Upholstered Trundle Bed, $436.97–$524.27
- Youdenova Rolling Clothes Rack with Shelves, $48.99–$58.99
- Crehomfy Wall-Mounted Industrial Pipe Clothes Rack, $34.99–$59.99
- Hoomic Queen Platform Bed Frame with 4 Drawers, $239.99 with coupon (orig. $309.99)
- Iris USA Small Open Wood Clothing Rack with Shelves, $74.99–$89.99
Kitchen
- WGX Design For You Industrial Wall-Mounted Shelves, $61.75 with coupon (orig. $65)
- Kiki's Living Macrame Fruit Basket, $39.97
- Le'raze Set of 5 Glass Kitchen Canisters, $34.99 (orig. $39.99)
- Wall35 Macon Set of 2 Wall-Mounted Metal Wire Baskets, $27.99
- Terra Home Set of 2 Corner Wall Shelves, $27.50–$28.45 with coupon (orig. $28.95–$34.95)
Dining Room
- Winsome Wood Alamo Double Drop Leaf Table, $172.92 (orig. $439.99)
- CozyCasa Farmhouse Dining Table, $190.99–$269.99
- Yaheetech Set of 4 Barstools, $109.99–$110.99 with coupon (orig. $132.99–$144.99)
- Ball & Cast Set of 2 Foldable Chairs, $162.98
- Giantex Adjustable Height Round Pub Table, $109.99
Entryway
- Homekoko Industrial Storage Bench, $124.99
- StorageWorks Storage Bins for Shelves, $29.99
- Wooden Coat Hook Pegs, $14.97–$17.97
- Stone & Beam Wall Mirror With Shelf, $113.38
- Kibaga Wall-Mounted Key and Mail Holder, $17.97 (orig. $24.97)
- LSM Modern Umbrella Stand, $191.60
Another standout piece from this collection is the Kibaga Wall-Mounted Key and Mail Holder. This handy little wall mount has a shelf for mail or a small wallet and five hooks for lightweight coats, face masks, keys, dog leashes, and more. It's made out of solid pine wood and finished in gray to blend in seamlessly with a number of decor styles. The wall unit comes with everything needed to mount it safely and one shopper noted that it supports more weight than anticipated.
If you have a small space that needs an upgrade or two with a new piece of furniture built specifically for your needs, head to Amazon's newly curated collection to shop these finds and more today.