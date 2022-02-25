28 Clever Amazon Finds for Small-Space Living — Starting at $15

When it comes to living in a small space (shout out to my first New York City apartment), finding furniture that's stylish and functional can be quite the daunting task. Pieces not only need to look good, but they need to fit — bonus points if they serve more than one purpose at a time. If your aching feet have had enough of trekking to every furniture store Google swore was "nearby," it's time to let Amazon do most of the work for you.