This Farmhouse Dining Set with 2,600 Five-Star Ratings Is 'Perfect for Small Spaces' — and It's 45% Off
Whether your home has an oddly shaped kitchen or you live in an apartment with only a tiny breakfast nook to work with, finding the right dining set can be a challenge — especially if you don't want to sacrifice style for space. But furnishing small dining rooms just got a lot easier thanks to this top-rated farmhouse dining set that Amazon shoppers say they use to maximize space. Even better, it's on sale for 45 percent off.
Complete with a table and two matching benches, the Zinus Farmhouse Dining Set lives up to its name thanks to its bench seating. Its neutral pinewood surfaces and white-painted legs and bases give it a sleek two-toned look. The compact set is especially great for smaller dining areas — according to the brand, the table measures 45 by 28 by 29 inches, while the benches are each 36.2 by 14 by 18 inches.
A customer-favorite product, the kitchen table set has racked up more than 2,600 five-star ratings from shoppers who rave that it's "sturdy," "well-packaged," and "easy to assemble." While the table and benches are certainly solid, some people point out that they're still lightweight enough to move around — so you could easily rearrange your space whenever the mood strikes.
Another notable feature that owners appreciate is that the benches fit underneath the table, which provides even more space. "The thing I love the most about this table, other than the excellent quality for the price, is the fact that the benches store completely under the table when not in use for better maneuverability," one wrote.
Another person called out the "incredible quality for the price" and continued, "I needed a small set with specific measurements for a studio apartment that didn't look cheap and/or tacky. This product works! Unbelievable price for two solid benches and table that will accommodate four people, but takes up little room in a small space. Nice color, clean lines, unbelievably easy to put together — even includes the fancy little wrench that makes it fast."
Normally $400, the dining set is marked down to just $219 right now — and if you prefer a monochromatic style, it's also available in an espresso shade for only $196.
Give your compact dining area a rustic refresh and shop this farmhouse dining set while it's still 45 percent off.
