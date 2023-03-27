An Air Purifier That 'Completely Eliminates' Odors Is 50% Off at Amazon

Spring weather has certainly arrived, but with it comes seasonal allergies and scratchy throats. Rather than suffer through the season, consider investing in an air purifier, which aims to clear the air and keep you from experiencing discomfort.

Right now, the Slevoo Air Purifier is on sale at Amazon, marked down by a whopping 50 percent. The air purifier is equipped with a three-stage HEPA filtration system, removing up to 99.97 percent of airborne particles as teeny as 0.3 microns. This includes everything from dust and smoke to pollen, pet fur, and odors. Thanks to its cylindrical design, the air purifier can direct airflow at 360 degrees, keeping your space totally free of allergens. It works best in spaces up to 215 square feet, such as kitchens, living rooms, and bedrooms.

Weighing in at just 3.2 pounds, the air purifier is lightweight, so you can easily move it from room to room if necessary. It's simple to use, too, thanks to the control panel on the base of the device. Users can select the speed, turn on or off the light mode, and even use the child lock button that freezes the panel. Plus, it can be adapted to push out essential oils, making your home smell fresh.

Amazon

Buy It! Slevoo Air Purifier, $29.99 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com

Nearly 1,500 Amazon shoppers have given the air purifier a five-star rating, and it's even earned an Amazon's Choice award. Reviewers note that it "completely eliminates" odors and add that it's "great for people with severe allergies." One user added: "My house is heavily smoked in and it really filters all the smell out of the air. Breathing fresh air again. Every morning is like spring."

A third reviewer explained that they live in a dusty area, and "after running two units in different rooms just about continuously for a month, both filters were horrendously dirty. Which means this thing works great!" They finished off by saying that they're "very happy, as our air is much cleaner [with] notably [fewer] dust particles."

Head to Amazon to get the Slevoo Air Purifier while it's 50 percent off.

