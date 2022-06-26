Amazon Launched an Early Prime Day Deal on These 'Luxurious' Cooling Sheets Just in Time for Summer
If staying cool while you sleep is a top priority this summer, here's your chance to save on cooling sheets backed by Amazon shoppers.
Amazon put the Sleep Zone Striped Cooling Sheet Set on sale ahead of Prime Day, which is slated for July 12 and 13. Soft and comfortable, the sheets are made of double-brushed microfiber. The fabric is also moisture-wicking, making them ideal for hot sleepers with night sweats.
As far as design, the sheets feature satin stripes that are a little more than an inch wide. They come in eight neutral colors, including white and beige. You can also take your pick from shades of blue and gray.
Designed for beds of all sizes, the sheet set runs from twin to California king. Pricing varies by size and color, but a bunch of styles are currently on sale. With the Early Prime Day deal, you can snag a queen set in every color for $30. It comes with four pieces: two pillowcases, a flat sheet, and a fitted sheet that's made with all-around elastic to easily fit a mattress up to 16 inches wide.
Caring for the sheets is also easy as they're machine washable and dryer safe. Just be sure to wash them with cold water (no bleach) and use a low dryer setting.
More than 3,000 customers have given the sheets a five-star rating, with many calling out their "effective" cooling technology. One shopper wrote, "They are cooling and feel wonderful on the skin." And another shopper raved, "I live in Florida, and these keep me cool in the summer!"
Plenty of shoppers are also impressed by how comfortable the sheets are. "The sheets are so soft with a silky feel to them," one customer wrote, adding: "My bed is like sleeping in a 5-star hotel now."
Others praise the look of the sheets, with one five-star reviewer raving, "I love the color and the stripes just make them look so luxurious."
Head to Amazon to pick up the Sleep Zone Striped Cooling Sheet Set while it's still on sale!
