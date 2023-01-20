This Cooling Mattress Pad Feels 'Like Sleeping on a New Bed,' According to Amazon Shoppers — and It's 44% Off

Whether you run hot while you snooze or crank up the heat during the winter, we suggest heading to Amazon for a deal on a breathable mattress topper that tens of thousands of shoppers swear by.

For a limited time, the retailer is offering 44 percent off the Sleep Zone Cooling Mattress Pad. The customer-favorite bedding is made with moisture-wicking embossed fabric that's designed to help regulate your body temperature as you sleep. Plus, it's filled with fluffy fiberfill to make your bed extra soft and cozy.

Designed with convenience in mind, it has a deep pocket with an elastic trim that easily stretches to fit a mattress up to 21 inches deep — meaning you won't have to wrestle it onto your bed. The stretchy band also helps secure it into place, so it won't slide around even if you toss and turn. Another feature worth calling out? It's machine washable, so caring for it is a breeze.

Available in two colors, the mattress pad runs from sizes twin to California King. Pricing varies by color and size, but the good news is that every option is currently 44 percent off. And right now you can get the queen size for as little as $30.

The mattress topper has racked up more than 14,000 five-star ratings from shoppers who say it's "comfy" and "plush." One reviewer shared, "I feel like I am sleeping on top of a cloud." And another wrote, "Since buying this, it's like sleeping on a new bed."

Others call out its cooling properties, with one saying, "I used to wake up multiple times a night in sweats, but after putting this on my bed I have had uninterrupted sleep."

Ready to upgrade your bed? There's no end date listed for this deal, so head to Amazon to pick up the Sleep Zone Mattress Pad before the savings disappear!

