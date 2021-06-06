Amazon Shoppers Call This Cooling Mattress Pad a ‘Miracle’  — and Prices Start at Just $30

"I thought the 'cooling' aspect was going to be hype," another shopper says. "But wow! It actually keeps us cooler. I was joking with my spouse that I was giving him the 'gift of sleep' for his birthday. I bought this topper, new sheets, new cooling blanket, and duvet. I did not lie. We've been sleeping like babies since November. He's a furnace. The dog is a furnace. Then I end up burning up. Not anymore."