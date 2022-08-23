Amazon Shoppers Say This Cooling Mattress Pad Is 'Perfect for Hot Sleepers,' and It's on Sale

Going to sleep when you're hot is hardly the way to fall asleep. Your nights may require blasting the air conditioning and curling up with just a light sheet. Even if you've tested everything out — and nothing seems to keep you cool all night long — you might want to consider adding a cooling mattress pad into the mix.

Start with the Sleep Zone Cooling Mattress Pad, which is currently on sale at Amazon. The mattress pad is designed with cooling comfort technology, crafting a material that's moisture-wicking, fast-drying, and keeps your body temperature balanced throughout the night. The surface has been embossed, making it super breathable. Plus, the mattress pad is filled with spiral fiber — a thicker material than what you'd find in most comparable items — keeping it super fluffy, soft, and resilient.

The mattress pad is ergonomically crafted thanks to a three-zone design; the head and foot portion feature a wavy design, while the middle part is outfitted with a cloud-shaped design. This provides a larger supportive area to disperse your body's pressure and keeps you stretched out and elongated all night long.

Each pad is finished off with a knitted skirt pocket that can stretch to fit over mattresses as deep as 21 inches. And when it's time to be cleaned, just toss it into the washing machine on a cool cycle and tumble dry low. Shoppers can choose from two colors, gray and white, which are available in sizes twin through California king.

More than 12,000 Amazon shoppers have given the cooling mattress pad a five-star rating, with many noting that it's "perfect for hot sleepers" and "like sleeping on a cloud." One user added, "I sleep on this cover and it actually does absorb my body heat," while another said: "I haven't been sleeping as hot and sweating as much either."

A third five-star reviewer explained that their husband would "regularly wake up in the middle of the night dying of heat" because of their foam mattress. They explained: "Even when the room was cool, he would gradually overheat." But thanks to this mattress pad, that's no longer the case. They finished off by saying that "it really works" and added: "The bottom line is that with this mattress pad, my husband can sleep comfortably throughout the night without heating up as he used to."

