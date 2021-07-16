Amazon Shoppers Say Their Sleep Is 'Restored' After Trying This $27 Cooling Pillow Set
With the temperature heating up — and staying that way — everyone is staking out a spot in front of the air conditioner to cool down. And if you're the type of person who can't go to sleep unless it's cold in the bedroom, you're going to want to add a helpful, refreshing product to your sleep regime: a set of cooling pillows.
Amazon shoppers recommend trying the Sleep Restoration Cooling Pillows, which are woven out of soft, breathable cotton. The 250-thread count pillows are stuffed with a cooling, gel-infused down alternative; this cooling technology helps regulate your temperature to achieve a more restful sleep — the kind you often are unable to get from heat-retaining memory foam options. Plus the hotel-quality pillows are plush and fade-proof thanks to the anti-shift design that prevents them from losing their shape or bunching up overnight.
To clean the cooling pillows, just toss them into the washer on a delicate cycle using cold water, then pop them into the dryer on low. Shoppers can choose from two sizes, including queen and king, with prices starting at just $26.99 for a set of two.
Buy It! Set of 2 Sleep Restoration Cooling Pillows, $26.99 with coupon (orig. $29.99); amazon.com
These cooling pillows have earned over 4,000 five-star ratings from shoppers who say their sleep has been "restored" after purchasing them. Others note they're "plump," "hold their shape," and stay "cool all night."
"This pillow feels amazing," one five-star reviewer shares. "I didn't expect it to perform so well, but it has exceeded my expectations tremendously! Nothing compares to these gel pillows. My neck pain is no longer an issue and they remain cool all night so you're not waking up drenched in sweat. Give these a try and you won't regret it!"
"I have been on the great search for 'the' pillow," another customer says. "I always end up frustrated and with a stiff neck. I can say this pillow is legit! No matter how I lay, this pillow is perfect for me. It's soft yet supportive somehow as if it came straight from Gryffindor Tower. I need to buy my whole family some because they tried mine and it's a fight over them now!"
If you're looking for another way to stay cool this summer, shop the Sleep Restoration Cooling Pillows starting at $26.99 at Amazon.
