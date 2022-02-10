This Top-Rated Comforter That Feels Like 'Sleeping in a Cloud' Is Double Discounted Right Now
You don't have to wait until the official start of spring to give your home a refresh, especially when there are tons of home goods on sale.
One of Amazon's best-selling comforters, Sleep Restoration's reversible comforter, comes with not one, but two discounts right now. The easy-to-clean piece with 13,000 five-star ratings, which also functions as a duvet insert, is on sale and comes with a coupon that can be stacked on top of the already reduced price. It's just one of the 2,000 home decor finds on sale at Amazon right now.
Buy It! Sleep Restoration Reversible Comforter (Full/Queen), $35.24 with coupon (orig. $69.99); amazon.com
Unlike some comforters and duvet inserts that require dry cleaning, this down-alternative option from Sleep Restoration is machine washable. It also features different colors on each side, making it reversible. And its combination of microfiber fabric and synthetic feathers makes it hypoallergenic and breathable.
Shoppers loved several of its features, like its durability, easy-to-clean design, and overall versatility — but they raved the most about its super fluffy feel that reminded them of the high-end, incredibly plush bedding offered in hotels. Some of the most thorough reviewers described it as "literally, the best blanket I have ever owned," a "comforter that makes me not want to leave bed," and "like sleeping in a cloud."
Pet owners, parents, and folks who need to launder their bedding often also appreciated that it was quick and easy to wash. Unlike cumbersome duvets, this attractive option doesn't require a cover, though you could throw one over it if you prefer that style.
Many owners stated that the bed topper comes in compact packaging, so it arrived shriveled and wrinkled. While it seemed a little underwhelming at first, they were delighted by how it looked with this simple trick. Their suggestion: throw it in the dryer for a quick cycle to smooth out wrinkles and fluff it up.
The brand also makes sheet sets and bed pillows, but the reversible comforter is the biggest hit with Amazon shoppers so far. And while you could wait until spring to spruce up your home, this double discount deal, which comes with savings up to 70 percent off, will expire before then.
Buy It! Sleep Restoration Reversible Comforter (King/Cal King), $41.24 with coupon (orig. $99.99); amazon.com
- Even Snobby Sleepers Are Replacing Their Goose-Down Pillows with This Now-$27 Set from Amazon
- This Top-Rated Comforter That Feels Like 'Sleeping in a Cloud' Is Double Discounted Right Now
- This Powerful Steam Cleaner Blasts Away Grime 'in Seconds' — and It's Under $100 at Amazon
- Amazon's Best-Selling Sweatshirt Is the 'Softest Piece of Clothing' Shoppers Have Ever Worn