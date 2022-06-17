Amazon Dropped an Early Prime Day Deal on This Cooling Mattress Topper with 11,100+ Perfect Ratings
It's official: Amazon Prime Day is happening on July 12 and 13, with impressive deals in almost every category. But if you're looking to refresh your bed for the summer, you don't have to wait until next month to score savings on a customer-favorite mattress topper.
Ahead of Amazon's biggest shopping event of the year, the Sleep Mantra Cooling Mattress Topper is up to 47 percent off. The 300 thread count mattress topper is made of 100 percent cotton, making it soft and breathable. Plus, it doesn't hold heat, so you'll stay cool all night long.
Buy It! Sleep Mantra Cooling Mattress Topper, $59.49–$84.99 (orig. $89.99–$119.99); amazon.com
It'll also keep you comfortable while you snooze thanks to its down alternative filling. Even better, it has a box pattern that ensures the fluffy filling stays evenly spread out.
The durable mattress topper is water-repellent, so it's easy to wipe down any small spills. It's also a breeze to clean, as it's machine washable and dryer safe. For the best results, the brand recommends washing it in cold water and tumble drying it in low heat.
Available in sizes twin to California king, the mattress topper has deep pockets that can easily pull onto your bed. Pricing depends on the size you opt for, but the good news is that every size is on sale right now. (The best deal? The queen size is marked down from $120 to $64.)
More than 11,100 customers have given the mattress topper a five-star rating. Many rave about how "comfortable" it is in reviews, with one writing, "It has made my sleep quality so much better." Another shopper who was ″blown away″ by it said, "The quality is amazing and it makes your bed feel like a fluffy cloud!"
Others praise its cooling properties. "I am a hot sleeper and this mattress topper has done wonders for me", a customer wrote, adding that it's "the only one that does not heat me up at night."
Head to Amazon to snap up the Sleep Mantra Cooling Mattress Topper before this early Prime Day deal disappears!
