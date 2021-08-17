Amazon Shoppers Say This Mattress Pad 'Feels Like a Cool Pillow for the Whole Body' — and It's on Sale
The easiest — and cheapest — way to revive an old mattress is by swapping out a dilapidated protector with a fluffy mattress topper. And if you're looking for something that's not only comfortable but will also keep you cool during the warmer months, Amazon shoppers suggest the Sleep Mantra Cooling Mattress Topper, which is currently up to 30 percent off.
The cooling mattress pad is made from 300-thread count, 100 percent cotton, and stuffed with a down alternative filling that gives it that lush thickness and soft comfort. Thanks to the square box-pattern design, the extra-thick topper retains its shape — even after it's been washed — keeping the entire mattress pad bouncy and comfortable. Plus, the topper doesn't hold heat, keeping you cool all night, unlike stuffy memory foam pads.
The skin-friendly pad is also water-resistant, so if anything spills it won't seep into the mattress. When it's time to clean the mattress pad, simply stick it into the washing machine and tumble dry on low heat. Available in sizes twin through California king, the pad is designed with a super deep pocket that can be pulled over even the largest of mattresses.
Buy It! Sleep Mantra Cooling Mattress Topper, $64.99-$94.99 (orig. $69.99-$114.99); amazon.com
This mattress pad has earned over 6,000 five-star reviews from shoppers who say it "feels like a cool pillow for the whole body" and improves "sleep quality." Another reviewer was so pleased with the mattress pad, writing, "We didn't want to get out of bed in the morning."
"Although it was not the cheapest one, I decided upon this one and slept on it last night for the first time," one five-star reviewer says. "It is like laying on a cloud, but with support under it. I woke up pain free this morning and was so happy I raced around the house with my dog, who was confused as recently I had hobbled around in pain. I plan to buy one for my daughter and one for my guest room bed."
"My mattress was hard and this topper has made all the difference," another user shares. "I now sleep like a baby. It is crisp and soft and cool and so comfortable. I absolutely love it and want another for our spare bed."
Head to Amazon and shop the Sleep Mantra Cooling Mattress Topper starting at just $65 while this deal lasts.
- Amazon Shoppers Say This Mattress Pad 'Feels Like a Cool Pillow for the Whole Body' — and It's on Sale
- Shoppers Call Kristen Bell's Go-To Face Serum 'Magic' for Irritated Skin, Acne, and Rosacea
- 39,000 Shoppers Love This $6 Mascara That 'Makes Eyes Pop' with Just a Few Coats
- Supermodels and Celebs Are Flocking to This Under-the-Radar Activewear Brand — and We're Spilling the Secret