This Mattress Topper Is Like 'Sleeping on a Supportive Cloud,' According to Well-Rested Shoppers — and It's Up to 43% Off
If your mattress has been feeling a little firm lately, all you need to do is invest in a pillow-like topper. Sure, you could always upgrade to a new mattress — but that route is often the most expensive. Rather than spend hundreds of dollars, opt for the Sleep Innovations Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper, which is up to 43 percent off at Amazon.
The 3-inch topper is designed with cooling gel memory foam that not only reduces heat while you sleep but also enhances breathability, leaving you feeling plenty cool all night long. The durable memory foam will also relieve pressure points, offering you a better and deeper sleep. No matter what kind of sleeper you are — whether you lay on your side, back, stomach, or something in between — the topper will provide tons of comfort.
When the topper arrives, make sure to unpack the product and give it time to fully unroll before placing it on the bed. Shoppers can choose from several sizes, including twin, queen, and California king, and right now it's been marked down to the lowest price Amazon has seen in the last 30 days.
Buy It! Sleep Innovations Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper, $67.98 (orig. $106.50); amazon.com
Over 1,300 Amazon shoppers have given the mattress topper a five-star rating, comparing it to "sleeping on a supportive cloud" and noting that it turns a mattress into a "luxury experience." One shopper put it simply: "I wake up feeling so much better."
"Best purchase ever!" one five-star reviewer shared. "Feels like I am sleeping in a cloud wrapped in a hug… The third day I used it, I fainted at work and fell on my shoulder and hip, and was just sore all over. This foam topper made the pain so much better — it adds support where you want support, but is somehow soft and squishy at the same time. I am pretty sure it's magical." They added, "It feels luxurious and like I'm spoiling myself!"
"This memory foam mattress topper is amazing," another user said. "It is incredibly comfortable, especially for a side sleeper like me. I was having hip pain on my mattress, but this memory foam has fixed it. It's so luxurious I can't believe it was this easy to increase my bed comfort. I highly recommend it to anybody considering it!"
Head to Amazon and shop the Sleep Innovations Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper for up to 43 percent off while this deal lasts.
- This Mattress Topper Is Like 'Sleeping on a Supportive Cloud,' According to Well-Rested Shoppers — and It's Up to 43% Off
- This Robot Vacuum with 6,800+ Perfect Ratings Is the Cheapest It's Been All Year at Amazon
- Reviewers Say This Vitamin C Serum Makes Their Skin Look More Than 10 Years Younger
- Shoppers Say These Are the 'Softest, Most Absorbent' Towels They've Ever Used — and They're on Sale