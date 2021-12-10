This Mattress Topper Is Like 'Sleeping on a Supportive Cloud,' According to Well-Rested Shoppers — and It's Up to 43% Off

"Best purchase ever!" one five-star reviewer shared. "Feels like I am sleeping in a cloud wrapped in a hug… The third day I used it, I fainted at work and fell on my shoulder and hip, and was just sore all over. This foam topper made the pain so much better — it adds support where you want support, but is somehow soft and squishy at the same time. I am pretty sure it's magical." They added, "It feels luxurious and like I'm spoiling myself!"