Shoppers Say This Mini Clip-On Fan Is the ‘Most Powerful’ One They’ve Used, and It’s on Sale for $17

The official first day of summer is just a few weeks away, but if you ask anyone, it already feels like it's here with temperatures rising across the country. While your home is probably prepped with an AC unit or oscillating fan, you can't forget about staying cool while outdoors. Thousands of Amazon shoppers looking to beat the heat love the SkyGenius Clip-On Mini Fan that's dubbed a "lifesaver." And it's on sale for just $17 right now.
The SkyGenius portable fan is one of the best ways to keep you cool while strolling in the park, camping, or working out. Shoppers are "super impressed" by how much airflow gets blasted from the mini fan, so much so that many use it on a daily basis in the summer.
The small fan uses a rechargeable battery and a USB cord that juices up via a laptop or car outlet. The little device can deliver a blissful, constant breeze for hours — up to six to be exact! Designed with low and high speed options, you can customize how much airflow you need. However, reviewers say it's so powerful that the lower setting is just enough to feel comfortable this summer, making it an "absolute must."
The feature shoppers especially love is its clever clip-on design that attaches the mini fan to basically anything, from an indoor exercise bike or desk to your baby's stroller. The durable clip has two padded strips inside to prevent surface damage.
The fan head can also rotate 360 degrees horizontally and vertically. That way you can angle it up to your face for a concentrated and consistent breeze while working from home or lounging on the couch. One shopper who loves it says the fan "wins the award for my best purchase of the summer!"
Despite its small size, reviewers say the portable fan packs a breezy punch and can cool them off while cooking in a hot kitchen or right after a hot shower. Plus, shoppers who experience menopause say it "keeps the hot flashes at bay."
"This might be the most powerful fan I've tried," writes another. "I was so impressed how quickly it charged and how strong the fan was. I easily could feel it from 5-to-6 feet away." Need cooling relief? Shop the SkyGenius clip-on fan now while it's on sale for $17 at Amazon.
