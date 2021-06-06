Shoppers Say This Mini Clip-On Fan Is the ‘Most Powerful’ One They’ve Used, and It’s on Sale for $17

The official first day of summer is just a few weeks away, but if you ask anyone, it already feels like it's here with temperatures rising across the country. While your home is probably prepped with an AC unit or oscillating fan, you can't forget about staying cool while outdoors. Thousands of Amazon shoppers looking to beat the heat love the SkyGenius Clip-On Mini Fan that's dubbed a "lifesaver." And it's on sale for just $17 right now.