Six Flags Will Pay You $300 to Lie in a 'Slightly Used' Coffin for 30 Hours

Six Flags just majorly upped the stakes for Fright Fest, and they’re offering a cash prize to only the most daring theme park goers.

On October 13, six people at the theme park in St. Louis will lie in separate 2-foot-by-seven-foot “slightly used” coffins for the chance to win $300.

The rules of the “30-Hour Coffin Challenge” state that participants are allowed one six-minute bathroom break every hour, and all meals, snacks and drinks will be provided in the coffin. Phone-charging stations will also be provided, but contestants must provide their own pillow and blanket or sleeping bag.

RELATED: The New Stranger Things Haunted House Is Even More Perfect Than You Imagined

The website also promises that a Six Flags employee will be present at all times, but ensures that the coffin dwellers will receive “random visits by our Fright Fest Freaks.”

WATCH THIS: How To Make Spooky Halloween Candles

According to Thrillist, if more than one person lasts in their coffin for 30 hours, the $300 prize winner will be determined by a raffle. Six Flags did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment on this point.

The winner will also take home two season-long park passes, a prize pack and other Six Flags merchandise.

RELATED: Harry Potter Fans Can Spend Halloween at Hogwarts — and Duel With Death Eaters!

Participants must be 18 or older without any health restrictions that would prevent them from lying in a coffin for an extended period of time, and are required to submit an application through the theme park’s website by October 3. Contestants will be chosen on October 4, and they must confirm their participation no later than October 6.