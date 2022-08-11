'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Reportedly Sells Property To Ex Husband Kody For $10

Christine Brown has reportedly taken another step in distancing herself from her husband and former sister wives.

The reality star, 50, has made a gift of the land she owned at Coyote Pass, selling the parcel of the family's land to ex Kody Brown for the low price of only ten dollars, according to property deeds obtained by Us Weekly.

Christine, who has long made her desire to move back to her home state of Utah clear, finally moved north post-split. Her new Utah home is close to two of her daughters, whom she shares with Kody. The family has been featured on TLC's Sister Wives for 16 seasons.

Her Flagstaff, Arizona property will now belong to Kody and his remaining wives, according to the outlet. She chose to classify the transaction as a deed of gift, asking only $10 of her family. The land is valued at $213,420.

The document reportedly said the following: "For the consideration of Ten Dollars, and other valuable consideration, I or we, Kody Winn Brown and Robyn Alice Brown, husband and wife and Christine R. Brown, a single woman do/does hereby convey to Kody Winn Brown and Robyn Alice Brown, husband and wife the following real property situated in Coconino County, Arizona."

Christine Brown/Instagram; Rick Bowmer/AP/Shutterstock

Representatives for Christine did not immediately respond to PEOPLE.

The sale follows the couple's separation in 2021, which will be a central storyline of the upcoming season of Sister Wives. The trailer for season 17 shows Christine packing boxes and saying her goodbyes.

The new season starts September 11 on TLC, with a significant change to the title card: The fourth ring on the 'I' in "Wives" falls off, hinting that Christine's split with Kody after 25 years will be addressed in the new episodes.

Christine had opened up about their relationship challenges both on and off the show, and posted on her personal social media accounts with the announcement in 2021.

RELATED VIDEO: Janelle Brown Celebrates Christine Brown's 50th Birthday at Murder Mystery Party: 'So Much Fun'

"After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave," the Sister Wives star, said in a statement on Instagram. "We will continue to be a strong presence in each other's lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family."

"Christine's decision to leave comes with a great deal of sadness," Kody, 52, added in his own statement. "We enjoyed many years together and I have a large amount of respect and admiration for her."

Christine entered the Brown family's plural marriage in 1994. At the time, Kody was already married to first wife Meri Brown and second wife Janelle Brown. Robyn Brown became Kody's fourth wife in 2010.

During February's reunion episode Kody, 53, spoke of his "grieving" process after his ex-wife decided to leave. "My biggest problem for all of this experience is that I'm angry," he said. "Fast forward to this moment and grief has settled in."

"Now, I just look forward to [the] healing process, managing it and coming to a place where we're friends again. We had this experience and that's over and [now she can] have a good life and be well, be happy," he added. "But I'm still in a grieving process now."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kody and Christine will remain co-parents to their six children, Mykelti, 25, Paedon, 23, Aspyn, 26, Ysabel, 18, Gwendlyn, 20 and Truely, 11.

In her own reunion segment earlier in the month, Christine opened up about her decision to leave the marriage. "It's not fun breaking people's hearts," she said. "I mean, at my core, I just want people to be happy and I just want people to feel loved. But I knew I was making a decision that would break hearts and it tore me apart. And it was super, super sad."

Christine will still be connecting with fans in her digital cooking show for TLC, Cooking with Just Christine.