Meri Brown 'Hurt' After Husband Kody Suggests She Move into Bed & Breakfast: It 'Didn't Need to Be Said'

Meri Brown is uncertain about the future of her Bed & Breakfast, Lizzie's Heritage Inn.

In an exclusive clip from Sunday's upcoming episode of Sister Wives, Meri, 51, reveals she temporarily shut down her B&B following the unexpected death of her mother, Bonnie Ahlstrom.

As she struggles to determine the Utah inn's future, Meri expresses how hurtful it was to hear her husband Kody Brown, 52, suggest she move in there by herself. "That was not my intention," she says in the clip. Kody currently lives in Flagstaff, Arizona, with two wives, Robyn, 43, and Janelle, 53.

"While Kody probably didn't mean this in a bad way, at the same time it could be completely misunderstood to the point where it's insensitive," Robyn says. "It was something that just didn't need to be said.

Christine Brown, 50 — who left the plural marriage to Kody in 2021 — comments that Meri has always made it "abundantly clear" that she bought the inn to keep it in her family. "From the very beginning, she's not been interested in living there permanently," Janelle chimes in.

Meri adds how much it "saddens" her to hear Kody say she should move up there, as if she purchased the Inn to "get away" from him and the family. "I was here at the very beginning — I helped start this family. It was me and him. We had plans and he loved me," she says.

Finally weighing in on the situation, Kody explains that he suggested Meri move into the inn because "as a family, it doesn't feel like we interact that much."

"I'm not even trying to push her away," he continues. "She's laying this burden that she has at my feet about what to do with Lizzie's Heritage Inn now that her mom's passed and I'm like, here's a solution for you."

Meri and Kody have been open about their marriage being more platonic than romantic after her catfish scandal led to their split in 2014.

In a conversation with PEOPLE in March 2021, Meri revealed that she was working on her relationship with Kody. "I think that all relationships, you know, have issues that they have to work through. And I think that's just kind of where we're at right now. For me personally, I'm not one that's going to give up," she said.

While Meri and Kody's current relationship status remains up in the air, fans were quick to assume she left Kody in September after she posted a photo on Instagram with the caption, "There's so much more to the story....#Ready."

