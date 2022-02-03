This 'Genius' Sink Topper Instantly Increases Counter Space in Small Bathrooms — and It's Under $30

Getting ready for the day when you're in a rush is stressful enough. Add that on top of dealing with limited bathroom counter space as a small home or apartment dweller, and you may be tempted to throw in the towel before you even start the process. Instead of continuing to balance various beauty products and hair styling tools on the few inches of space surrounding your sink (putting them at risk of falling into a wet bowl all the while), you may want to check out the "brilliant" sink-topping mat that shoppers are calling a tiny bathroom "game-changer."