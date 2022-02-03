This 'Genius' Sink Topper Instantly Increases Counter Space in Small Bathrooms — and It's Under $30
Getting ready for the day when you're in a rush is stressful enough. Add that on top of dealing with limited bathroom counter space as a small home or apartment dweller, and you may be tempted to throw in the towel before you even start the process. Instead of continuing to balance various beauty products and hair styling tools on the few inches of space surrounding your sink (putting them at risk of falling into a wet bowl all the while), you may want to check out the "brilliant" sink-topping mat that shoppers are calling a tiny bathroom "game-changer."
The Sink Topper Foldable Sink Mat, which is made of a mold-resistant and antibacterial silicon rubber, sits on a sink's perimeter to instantly transform precious bathroom real estate into usable counter space. It's heat resistant up to 480 degrees Fahrenheit, so it's safe for hot tools, and the mat's ability to hold up to 7 pounds means you can unpack entire makeup collections or multi-step skincare routines without fear of it bending or breaking.
The mat's smart design allows you to maintain access to your sink faucet while it's in place, even when covered in products, and small holes keep stray liquids from pooling on the mat's surface. Shoppers can choose from two sizes (standard and large) in either black or white to best suit their sink size and bathroom aesthetic. Plus, it's incredibly easy to stow away when not in use: either fold the mat for compact storage, or hang it using the built-in loop.
Hundreds of satisfied shoppers have given the sink topper — which costs just $28 when you add the clickable coupon code — a five-star rating on Amazon, and one shopper even claimed it's the "best money [they've] ever spent."
"This is the most genius product ever," a five-star reviewer wrote. "Great for those with limited vanity countertop space like me. I love it! It's thick enough to be strong and sturdy, yet lightweight at the same time. Dries quickly for those rushed mornings, too. So glad I stumbled across this gem!"
Other reviewers feel the exact same way, as some have called the "priceless" gadget "the best investment ever," and as one shopper pointed out, "[I] wish I [had known] about this product sooner. Would have saved me years of frustration working with small sink countertop space."
If you're tired of dealing with limited counter space in your small bathroom, head to Amazon now to grab a Sink Topper Foldable Sink Mat of your own.
