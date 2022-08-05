Shoppers Say This Lightweight Stick Vacuum 'Sucks Up Everything' — and It's 42% Off at Amazon

If you're tired of lugging out a heavy upright vacuum to clean everyday messes, you're going to want to head to Amazon. Right now, theSimplicity Spiffy Corded Stick Vacuum Cleaner is on sale for 42 percent off — the cheapest it's been in weeks.

The slim vacuum is lightweight, making it a breeze to maneuver from hard floor to carpet. With a handle on its base, it's a breeze to carry throughout your home and even up stairs. Plus, it features an ergonomic adjustable wand, so you can get the length just right for your height.

Amazon

Buy It! Simplicity Spiffy Corded Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $103.99 (orig. $179.99); amazon.com

The light yet powerful vacuum has two suction speeds: low and high. A squeegee near its suction inlet ensures no dirt, crumbs, and or debris get missed. Not to mention, you'll never have to worry about it running out of battery since it's corded. And since the cord is 30 feet long, it can cover a ton of ground before you have to find another outlet.

The cleaning gadget also has a four-stage filtration system. That includes a HEPA filter, which captures 99.97 percent of dirt, dander, dust, pollen, and other particles. Another convenient feature? The bagless vacuum has a one-button dirt bin release, so it's easy to empty it out.

It also comes with a crevice tool, so it can easily get to hard-to-reach spaces and corners, including dusty baseboards.

Hundreds of shoppers have given the vacuum a five-star rating, citing its "impressive" suction power. One wrote that it "sucks up everything, from cat and human hair to kitty litter and bird seed."

Many also appreciate that the vacuum is "easy to maneuver," with one saying: "I can even easily vacuum under my bed."

There's no word on when this deal will end, so pick up theSimplicity Spiffy Corded Stick Vacuum Cleaner at Amazon before the savings disappear.