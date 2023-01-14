This Attractive Shoe Rack Keeps Your Entry Organized While Holding Up to 12 Pairs of Shoes

Amazon shoppers love this under-$30 storage solution

By Nicola Fumo
Published on January 14, 2023 12:00 AM

Simple Trending 3-Tier Stackable Shoe Rack tout
Photo: Amazon, People / Reese Herrington

Was getting your home organized among your new year's resolutions? While we might not be able to summon The Home Edit to design over our pantries or rework our garage storage, making small steps to declutter and streamline can make a huge difference. And the entryway is the perfect place to start since it makes heading out and returning home a better experience when your space is functional and appealing.

One easy way to corral clutter is to eliminate the pool of footwear that tends to collect by the door. A tiered shoe rack is an inexpensive way to store a collection of the shoes you reach for the most. Amazon shoppers love this under-$30 three-tier option, which has earned a perfect rating from more than 11,000 customers.

It comes in multiple colors (some of which are on sale) including white and silver, but we're partial to the pretty gold hue, which elevates the shoe rack from a lowly storage accessory to something that coordinates nicely with modern decor.

Simple Trending 3-Tier Stackable Shoe Rack, Expandable & Adjustable Shoe Shelf Storage
Amazon

Buy It! Simple Trending 3-Tier Stackable Shoe Rack in Gold, $25.47; amazon.com

Many reviewers note that the rack is easy to assemble and feels sturdy. "I also appreciate that there is some customization available if desired. The instructions show you a number of configurations including some suggested setups if you buy multiple racks," one shopper wrote.

Simple Trending 3-Tier Stackable Shoe Rack, Expandable & Adjustable Shoe Shelf Storage
Amazon

Buy It! Simple Trending 3-Tier Stackable Shoe Rack in Bronze, $24.97; amazon.com

Another customer vetted the capacity for larger shoe sizes. "I wear a men's size 13 so I have trouble finding shoe racks. This one was great," they wrote. "I'm actually purchasing a third rack."

A third reviewer praised the high quality shelving. "These are light but sturdy metal shelves, very easy to assemble, attractive, and hold a surprising number of shoes and boots," they said.

Simple Trending 3-Tier Stackable Shoe Rack, Expandable & Adjustable Shoe Shelf Storage
Amazon

Buy It! Simple Trending 3-Tier Stackable Shoe Rack in Silver, $23.97 (orig. $30.99); amazon.com

In addition to the three-shelf model, this shoe rack also comes in two and five-tier styles, with the largest option costing just $35. It's a small price to pay for the peace of mind that getting organized can bring.

Head to Amazon to add the customer-loved shoe rack to your entryway.

