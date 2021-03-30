These Storage Bags with 10,000 Perfect Ratings Are a ‘Life-Changing Purchase,’ According to Amazon Shoppers

Profile Menu
There are a few quick organization tricks you can turn to so that spring cleaning is less time-consuming and more fulfilling this year. For example, there are storage racks that fit everything from vacuum cleaners to brooms for garages, versatile kitchenware racks to hold plates, trays, and cutting boards, and storage accessories that tidy up closets without taking up a ton of space.
Among these go-to gadgets are Simple Houseware's vacuum-sealed bags. A 15-piece set comes with four different sizes and somehow costs just $25.
The top-rated storage bags have garnered more than 10,000 five-star ratings from satisfied shoppers. This popularity stems from their easy-to-use and durable design: Double-sealed, waterproof, and airtight, the bags are resistant to mold and mildew and can protect your clothes wherever you store them, even in humid basements and under crowded beds.
According to the brand, these bags reduce the amount of storage space needed by a whopping 80 percent — just imagine how much more organized your closet will look. This might be why one shopper called the set of storage bags a "life-changing purchase." Another wrote that the bags "turned an overflowing walk-in closet into two bags that fit in my under-bed storage containers."
Using them is simple, too. Just hook up the nozzle from your favorite vacuum cleaner and let it run until all of the air is removed from the bag. Then close the two zippers to prevent any air from creeping in. The double-sealed closure provides all the security needed once this process is complete.
Shoppers say these storage bags are especially handy for overrun closets and big moves. "I filled these with everything from sweatshirts to jeans to shorts to tank tops and they were perfect," wrote one five-star reviewer, who used them during a relocation. "You get so many for what you pay for and they are easy to use and very durable. I didn't have any problems with fitting everything in them and the bags held up and didn't tear or deflate."
Their storage potential expands way past clothes: Reviewers say they've used the vacuum-sealed bags for everything from patio furniture cushions to bedding to towels — no matter what's inside, they swear that the space-saving invention works "like a charm."
Make it your lucky day and shop Simple Houseware's storage bags below.
Buy It! Simple Houseware Vacuum Storage Bags, $24.97 (Orig. $29.99); amazon.com