Amazon Shoppers Call This Shoe Organizer a 'Must for Any Closet,' and It's Under $11 Right Now
Getting a house organized and in shape is hardly an easy task. After all, your closets may be overflowing with clothes and the kitchen is probably teeming with shelves that don't have a theme. Luckily, Amazon is always packed with must-have storage organizers to get you going, whether you want to place excess linens in storage bags or keep all your makeup in one place.
Shoe lovers shouldn't overlook the SimpleHouseware Over-the-Door Hanging Shoe Organizer, which is currently under $11 at Amazon. This easy-to-use organizer is designed without hardware, so you can immediately install it over any door without requiring a tool box. Simply hang the hooks over the door and you'll be good to go.
The organizer is outfitted with 24 pockets — so you can fit up to 12 pairs of shoes in it at a time — and each pocket is transparent, allowing you to easily see what's inside. Thanks to the thick plastic material, the organizer protects shoes from dust and damage. This organizer is actually super versatile as well; it can be used for more than just shoes, including toys, beauty accessories, and more. Plus, shoppers can choose from a handful of colors, like black and turquoise.
Buy It! SimpleHouseware Over-the-Door Hanging Shoe Organizer, $9.97 (orig. $13.99); amazon.com
Over 70,000 Amazon shoppers have given the shoe organizer a five-star rating, calling it a "must for any closet" and "great for organizing kid's shoes." One user shared, "This is a perfect way to keep things up and out of the way," while another added: "It is holding everything I've shoved in there and it's not giving way!"
A third five-star reviewer explained that "these are great for storing everything, not just shoes." They called them "extremely useful," adding, "I bought four of them now and use them in my office, laundry room, server room (at work), and bedroom." They also shared what they stick inside in each pocket, writing, "I put winter gloves, hats, [and] scarves in them in the winter time."
Head to Amazon to grab the SimpleHouseware Over-the-Door Hanging Shoe Organizer while it's under $11.
- Thanks to an Amazon Sale, This 'Miracle' Robot Vacuum Cleaner Has Never Been Cheaper
- Amazon Shoppers Call This Shoe Organizer a 'Must for Any Closet,' and It's Under $11 Right Now
- Even Hot Sleepers Say This Best-Selling Tower Fan Gives Them 'a Really Good Night's Sleep' — and It's on Sale
- Shoppers Have Perfected the 'Art of Doing Nothing' in This Comfy Hammock Chair, Now on Sale for $42