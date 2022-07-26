Amazon Shoppers Call This Shoe Organizer a 'Must for Any Closet,' and It's Under $11 Right Now 

The organizer is outfitted with 24 pockets — so you can fit up to 12 pairs of shoes in it at a time — and each pocket is transparent, allowing you to easily see what's inside. Thanks to the thick plastic material, the organizer protects shoes from dust and damage. This organizer is actually super versatile as well; it can be used for more than just shoes, including toys, beauty accessories, and more. Plus, shoppers can choose from a handful of colors, like black and turquoise.