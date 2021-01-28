This $55 Closet Organizer with Over 2,500 Five-Star Ratings Creates Extra Storage in Minutes

Getting an Instagram-worthy closet requires one big thing: organization. That doesn't mean you have to KonMari your wardrobe and purge everything in sight — you just need to create a little extra space. Amazon shoppers, luckily, have found the "perfect solution" for storing tops, jeans, long sweaters, dresses, shoes, bags, and so much more.
The Simple Houseware Freestanding Closet Organizer is more affordable than any other comparable product in its category on Amazon at just $55. It's earned over 2,500 five-star ratings and over 800 positive reviews to date, and it's one of Amazon's best selling closet storage organization systems. Shoppers can confirm that it's a "game changer" for storage.
The sturdy closet organizer system can be placed within a closet or stand on its own. It's made of durable metal and has four shelves on one side, and you can choose whether to use one or two hanging bars depending on what you need to store. It all comes together without pulling out a tool box thanks to the plastic end connectors that only need to be tapped into place with a rubber mallet, and several reviewers ensure that it's "easy to assemble."
"I remember 15 years ago when I spent 6K to have all of my closets done from professional organizers," says one Amazon shopper. "Now, downsizing, at 70, I realize I really didn't need all that. I'm not saying that this compares, but for what I spent, $54, and about 30 minutes of assembly, this thing seems pretty darn good."
And if you're worried that the compact storage system won't be able to store much, Amazon shoppers say the closet organizer "holds an amazing amount of clothing." While the racks are lightweight, they "feel sturdy even with bars full of clothes and heavy coats."
"This is the perfect solution" for creating "extra closet space in a small space!" says another reviewer. "It's the most affordable and sturdy piece of furniture for its function that I was able to find, and I was searching for weeks."
