This $55 Closet Organizer with Over 2,500 Five-Star Ratings Creates Extra Storage in Minutes

The sturdy closet organizer system can be placed within a closet or stand on its own. It's made of durable metal and has four shelves on one side, and you can choose whether to use one or two hanging bars depending on what you need to store. It all comes together without pulling out a tool box thanks to the plastic end connectors that only need to be tapped into place with a rubber mallet, and several reviewers ensure that it's "easy to assemble."