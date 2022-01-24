Amazon Shoppers Call These Storage Bins the 'Best for Wardrobe Organization' — and They're 43% Off
Organizing the house is certainly easier said than done. There always seems to be more and more stuff that needs to find a home, even if you've spent hours jamming summer clothes into storage bags or attempting to organize the pantry by adding extra shelves. So if you're looking for new ways to keep the house tidy, consider snagging a pack of six SimpleHouseware Foldable Cube Storage Bins, which are 43 percent off at Amazon.
The collapsible storage bins are designed with supports for each side, including the bottom, and they're the perfect size to hold everything from books to toys and clothes. Each lightweight box is complete with a fabric drawer handle, making it easy to pull one down from a shelf or move from space to space. The bins measure in at 11 inches tall, 10.75 inches wide, and 10.75 inches deep.
Over 34,000 Amazon shoppers have given these storage bins a five-star rating, with one calling them "affordable storage." A shopper said: "Amazing how neat and organized my closet now looks," while another explained, "These bins make life easier."
"This has helped me so much already with organizing my closet," one five-star reviewer shared. "This is the cheapest price I have found from both Amazon and Walmart, and I have been researching for weeks. I have ordered some chalkboard labels and two more of these for the rest of this closet and another. They do hold more than I thought they would."
"These are the best for wardrobe organization!" another user said. "We only use them to store off-season clothes in and organize toys, and they have held up excellently. No tears, no bulges, no seams coming apart, no problems at all. Our toddler is rough on them taking her toys in and out of the containers but these are super resilient to her efforts."
Head to Amazon and shop the SimpleHouseware Foldable Cube Storage Bins for 43 percent off before this deal ends and the price goes with it.
