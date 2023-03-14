These 'Incredibly Useful' Dresser Drawer Organizers with 42,000+ Five-Star Ratings Are on Sale at Amazon

“Freed up so much space in my drawers!”

Toni has written in the entertainment and lifestyle space for nearly a decade and has written for multiple online publications, including Readers Digest, The List, and Distractify. Throughout her career as a writer, she has written and reported on various topics, including hard-hitting news, parenting, love and relationships, health, celebrity entertainment, beauty, food and wine, travel, and commerce. Toni studied Journalism at Seattle University where she was on the newspaper and literary magazine staff, writing hard-hitting news, feature articles, and opinion pieces. Additionally, she earned a certificate in copyediting from the University of California San Diego after completing a four-course program.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 14, 2023 06:00 PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

SimpleHouseware Closet Underwear Organizer Drawer Divider
Photo: People / Amazon

While spring cleaning can be a daunting task, it doesn't have to be overwhelming; especially when it comes to organizing your dresser drawers. If you find that yours are looking like a cluttered mess, consider a bedroom storage solution to help keep them tidy.

The Simple Houseware Organizer Dividers may be just what you need, and you can get a pack of four on sale. It comes with a total of 45 compartments to store underwear, socks, bras, socks, and other small accessories, and there are seven colors to choose from, including black, gray, and pastels, like turquoise and pink. Plus, it's suitable for sorting children's clothes and accessories thanks to the small dividers.

Each container folds up so it can be tucked away until you need additional storage. While prices vary by color, the set in black has the highest discount at 36 percent off, but all organizers are under $13 right now.

SimpleHouseware Closet Underwear Organizer Drawer Divider
Amazon

Buy It! Simple Houseware 4-Pack Underwear Organizer Dividers in Black, $12.87 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com

This Amazon best-seller is backed by over 42,000 five-star reviews because it's super handy for anyone looking to keep their dressers in order. Not only does this organizer help keep your drawers clutter-free, it also makes it "easy to find everything," according to one-five star reviewer.

Another reviewer described them as "incredibly useful" and added: "Freed up so much space in my drawers!" And a third shopper wrote, "I bought multiples, as I have a bed with four large drawers and was able to organize everything from undergarments to camisoles to leggings."

No matter what your storage needs are, this four-pack of organizers can be of great help. Be sure to add a set or two before the discount expires. Keep scrolling to check out more colors!

SimpleHouseware Closet Underwear Organizer Drawer Divider
Amazon

Buy It! Simple Houseware 4-Pack Underwear Organizer Dividers in Gray, $12.63 (orig. $14.87); amazon.com

SimpleHouseware Closet Underwear Organizer Drawer Divider
Amazon

Buy It! Simple Houseware 4-Pack Underwear Organizer Dividers in Turquoise, $11.78 (orig. $13.87); amazon.com

SimpleHouseware Closet Underwear Organizer Drawer Divider
Amazon

Buy It! Simple Houseware 4-Pack Underwear Organizer Dividers in Pink, $12.87 (orig. $13.87); amazon.com

