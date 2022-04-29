This Multipurpose Bookcase Is on Sale at Amazon — but Only for a Limited Time

The Signature Design by Ashley Piperton Storage Bookcase is available in a range of sizes, with the eight cube organizer measuring 23.74 inches by 11.81 inches and coming in at 47.05 inches tall. There are varying sizes though, from three to nine cubes, that can be used alone, or with organizational bins placed inside. You can choose to lay the bookshelf horizontally or vertically, depending on the size of your space and the intended use for the piece, making it truly customizable to your needs.