This Multipurpose Bookcase Is on Sale at Amazon — but Only for a Limited Time
We're suckers for a multi-purpose piece of furniture, and we just found an already-affordable one on sale at Amazon.
The Signature Design by Ashley Piperton Storage Bookcase is available in a range of sizes, with the eight cube organizer measuring 23.74 inches by 11.81 inches and coming in at 47.05 inches tall. There are varying sizes though, from three to nine cubes, that can be used alone, or with organizational bins placed inside. You can choose to lay the bookshelf horizontally or vertically, depending on the size of your space and the intended use for the piece, making it truly customizable to your needs.
Available in four pretty wooden washes — beige, white, natural, and brown — there's bound to be a style that fits in with your home's current aesthetic. And luckily, all four shades are currently on sale. However, it's unclear when this limited-time deal will end, so smart shoppers will hop on it quickly.
Buy It! Signature Design by Ashley Piperton Modern 8-Cube Storage Organizer Bookcase, $65.39 (orig. $68.83); amazon.com
The versatility of this bookcase is no joke: Use it in your office to help organize bills and books, place it in your mudroom for a neat and easily accessible shoe rack, or add it to your kid's bedroom or playroom and use it to store toys, bedtime stories, and essentials like diapers.
Nearly 2,000 Amazon shoppers have given the bookshelf a perfect rating, and reviewers rave about how easy it was to assemble (in "less than 30 minutes!") and how "high-quality" the finishing is. One customer even called it the "best purchase [they've] made," and ordered more shelves after using them to rearrange their closet.
No matter how big of a neat freak you consider yourself to be, we could all use some help organizing our homes, and this bookcase with shelves will make that daunting task feel simple. Shop the highly-rated bookshelf shoppers call "sturdy," "polished," and "roomy" while it's on sale at Amazon.
